Lady Crusaders fall in Pink Out Game

It was Pink Out Night at Harrells Christian Academy on Friday evening when the Crusaders basketball teams hosted conference foe Cape Fear Academy in hardwood action. With fans, players and the gymnasium all decked out in pink, it made for a fun setting some Friday Night hoops action. Unfortunately for the Lady Crusaders, they wouldn’t get the sweet taste of victory as the Lady Hurricanes took the opener, 56-29.

In the first quarter of play, the game was a low scoring battle that saw Cape Fear open up the early lead. The Lady Hurricanes connected on the first six points of the game before free throws by Harrells standout Zania Jones connected on a pair of free throws to make it 6-2. After a made basket by Cape Fear, the Lady Crusaders were right back at 8-4 when Lakea Boney connected on a two-point jumper.

Ball control and turnovers limited offensive production for Harrells though as the Lady Hurricanes scores the quarters last four points for the 12-4 lead after one period of play.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders scored a couple baskets early, including a three-pointerto keep the Lady Crusaders close at 15-9. A long, relentless drought set in for Harrells, though, as the Lady Hurricanes mounted a lengthy run for a 26-9 lead at the half.

Offensive production picked up for the Lady Crusaders in the third quarter, but the same could be said for the Lady Hurricanes. Both teams scored at a blistering pace in the third quarter, compared to the first two quarters. The results though, were the same. Cape Fear outscored the home team 20-12 to take a 46-21 lead headed to the final quarter of play.

To kick off the final quarter, the Lady Hurricanes opened up with a free throw to push it to 47-21, followed by a layup by their star player Kaia Simpson to make it 49-21. The Lady Crusaders had a couple of looks at the basket but they just couldn’t get anything to go.

Adding to Harrells problems, the two teams exchanged jump ball possessions all night, further complicating the Lady Crusaders scoring opportunities.

A three-point jump shot by Anna Rackley showed that Harrells was still fighting, just as they had all game, but the Lady Hurricanes were adamant in padding the win as their starters upheld a high-pressure defense with their lead hovering near 30 points at 55-26 with 3:19 to go.

Continuing their aggressive play even though the game was well in hand, Cape Fear found themselves on the free throw line repeatedly down the stretch. With 2:10 left on the lock, a made free throw sent the lead to 30 points at 56-26.

But the Lady Crusaders kept fighting. They got quality looks at the basket and Boney continued a high even of play as well to uphold a solid work ethic for her team.

When the clock finally hit zeros, Cape Fear had come away with the victory, 56-29.

Leading Harrells offensively was Jones with 13 points, followed by Boney and Rackley who each had 6.

With the loss, the Lady Crusaders fall to 5-11 overall and 0-2 in conference play. They will be back in action on Wednesday at Fayetteville Academy.

HCA's Cameron Simpson skies for a rebound on Friday night. HCA's Zania Jones scans the floor looking to make a move.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

