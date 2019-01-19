Patrick named NC Coach of the Year

Midway High School golf coach Glenn Patrick has been named the 2017-2018 North Carolina Boys Golf Coach of the Year for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Patrick led the 2018 Boys Golf team to the 2018 2A State Championship. His son, Logan Patrick, also captured the individual 2A State Championship. In a press release from the Midway Athletic Department, athletic officials said they were proud of Patrick and the golf program he manages, praising his leadership, ability to positively impact players on and off the course and his strong work ethic. -

Midway High School golf coach Glenn Patrick has been named the 2017-2018 North Carolina Boys Golf Coach of the Year for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Patrick led the 2018 Boys Golf team to the 2018 2A State Championship. His son, Logan Patrick, also captured the individual 2A State Championship. In a press release from the Midway Athletic Department, athletic officials said they were proud of Patrick and the golf program he manages, praising his leadership, ability to positively impact players on and off the course and his strong work ethic.