UMO to host Church Night Basketball

The University of Mount Olive will host a Church Night Basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 2, in the George and Annie Dail Kornegay Arena. The UMO Trojans will compete against Erskine College. The women’s teams will play at 4 p.m. with the men’s game starting at 6 p.m. There will also be a variety of halftime activities for people of all ages, and the church with the most people in attendance will be awarded a scholarship. Tickets for both games are sold at a special discounted rate of $1 for those attending with a church group. For more information, contact Tim Woodard at [email protected]

