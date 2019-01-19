Hurricanes blow by Harrells

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent With a defender’s hand in his face, HCA’s Marcus Boykin pulls up for a three-point attempt on Friday night. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent HCA’s Javarus Keith tries to get around a defender on his way to the rim on Friday night. -

In the nightcap at Harrells Christian Academy on Friday, the Crusaders boys also donned their pink in support of the Play for Kay Pink Out Night. But just like the girls, the Harrells Crusaders fell victim to a really good Cape Fear Academy in absorbing the 68-47 loss.

In the first quarter of play, the Crusaders had plenty of open looks and scoring opportunities, they just couldn’t get anything to go in. Several layups, short jumpers, three balls, and even free throws clanked off as both teams struggled early to post points. The Hurricanes sprinted out to a slim 4-0 lead before Javarus Keith hit a three pointer to make it 4-3 with 4:55 on the clock. On the ensuing possession, Cape Fear was assessed a charge call which yielded a timeout by the Hurricanes in an effort to prevent a potential momentum swing.

The timeout proved beneficial as Cape Fear mounted a 10-0 run to run their lead to 14-3. Harrells settled down a bit, though, and tallied the final five points of the quarters to trail 14-8 after the first quarter. It’s also worth noting that Marcus Boykin nailed a beyond-midcourt prayer at the buzzer, which was initially ruled good to make the score 14-11, however, a discussion by the referees reversed the call, leaving the score at 14-8 much to the dismay of the Crusaders faithful.

Quarter number two saw a much more productive Crusaders offense take the court as Harrells battled back into contention. After the Hurricanes made it 19-8 at the start of the period, the Crusaders begin to chip away as Boykin went to work. First off, Keith hit another three ball to make it 19-11 followed by seven unanswered points by Boykin to make it 19-18. The Crusaders couldn’t get over the hump, though, as Cape Fear nailed back-back-back three-pointers of their own to push the margin back to seven at 25-18. Boykin connected on another jumper to make it 25-20 and then the Hurricanes would make one lone free throw to push the gap to 26-20 at halftime.

Quarter number three brought about a change of pace, though, and unfortunately for the Crusaders, it wasn’t in their favor. Cape Fear’s offense ignited and Harrells just simply wasn’t able to keep up. To be fair, the Crusaders also produced offensively, but they just couldn’t match the output of their opponents. Methodically, the Hurricanes outscored Harrells 30-17, including a buzzer-beating three-ball, in the decisive third quarter, charging ahead 56-37.

Both teams simmered in the fourth quarter as the pace of the game mirrored that of the first half and with an almost equal performance by both schools, the margin remained largely unchanged as Cape Fear completed the sweep, 68-47.

For Harrells, Keith led the way in scoring with a 20-point performance, followed by Boykin who posted 15 points to round out the double-digit scorers.

With the loss, Harrells drops to 11-7 overall and 0-3 in conference play. They will be back in action on Monday, when they take on Wayne Country Day.

With a defender’s hand in his face, HCA’s Marcus Boykin pulls up for a three-point attempt on Friday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_HCA-Boykin.jpg With a defender’s hand in his face, HCA’s Marcus Boykin pulls up for a three-point attempt on Friday night. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent HCA’s Javarus Keith tries to get around a defender on his way to the rim on Friday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_HCA-Keith.jpg HCA’s Javarus Keith tries to get around a defender on his way to the rim on Friday night. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Cape Fear Academy spoils Pink Out Night, downs Crusaders

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]