Hobbton upends Sampson Middle

The Hobbton Middle School Wildcats boys basketball team pulled off a feat 16 years in the making on Thursday afternoon in defeating Sampson Middle School, 44-31.

The Wildcats jumped on the Dark Horses right out of the gate, going up 13-4 in the first quarter.

That lead upheld through the second quarter as Hobbton nearly equaled their first quarter performance. At the break, the Wildcats had a 24-13 lead over Sampson.

In the final two frames, it was more of the same as Hobbton turned back the tide on any comeback efforts by the Dark Horses, posting a 44-31 victory.

For the Wildcats, Bennett Darden led the scoring with 14 points. Colby Weeks was right behind with 12, Ashawd Wynn and Greyson Tart scored four points each.

Down the bench, Sampson’s Broderick Bennett had led the Dark Horses with 10 points, Zi McNeil had seven and Jamarian Vann had six. The balance of the points were scattered among the rest of the team.

After the game, Hobbton head coach Jackson Temple expressed his happiness for his teams win.

“I am very proud of this team,” commented Temple.

“We have never stopped pushing to get better. It took a strong team effort to beat a great program like Sampson Middle. We handled the ball with more poise against their man to man defense and we made our free throws. As a team, we have improved as the season has progressed and they are a hard working group of young men. The tournament is two weeks away and with the one game scenario, anything can happen.”

Next Thursday, Midway Middle will be at Hobbton Middle and Union Middle will be at Roseboro-Salemburg.

Sampson has a bye week.

Wildcats lead early, hang on for 44-31 victory

By David Johnson Sports Writer

