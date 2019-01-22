Midway earns split at Goldsboro

In last week’s game at Campbell University, Midway’s J.J. Sankey goes up for a two-point layup. Sankey was the second leading scorer in the Lady Raiders’ comeback win at Goldsboro. - In last week’s game at Campbell University, Midway’s Alyssa Wrench goes up for a two-point layup inside the lane. Wrench was the leading scorer in the Lady Raiders’ comeback at Goldsboro. -

This Midway basketball teams stepped back into conference play on Friday night, traveling to take on the Cougars of Goldsboro High School on the hardwood. For the Lady Raiders, they came up with a huge road win against a quality foe to stay in contention among the tops teams in the conference. Meanwhile, the Raider boys got more than they bargained for as they were clobbered by the homestanding Cougars.

Girls

In a highly competitive ball game, the Raider faithful could only brag on a team effort as their team clawed for a huge win over Goldsboro, 64-59.

After Midway had the lead at the conclusion of the first quarter, 12-7, the Lady Cougars ignited and outscored the Lady Raiders in back-to-back quarters to swoop past Midway. The halftime score was tied at 26-26 but a 19-10 performance in the third quarter propelled Goldsboro to the 45-36 lead.

Facing a modest deficit on the road, Midway reacted in a way that would fully satisfy their fans — they ignited. The Lady Raiders put forth their best effort in the fourth quarter, nearly matching all the points they had scored for the game in a 28-point fourth quarter performance. Their 28 points doubled the 14-point output of Goldsboro as Midway surged back by the Lady Cougars to capture the 64-59 victory.

Leading the Lady Raiders to victory were Alyssa Wrench and J.J. Sankey, who had 22 and 18 points respectively. Kris McKoy, Alexis Jackson, and Jenna Pope all contributed six points each, followed by Allison Belflowers with four and Sydney Williams with two.

With the win, Midway improves to 16-2 overall and 4-2 in East Central Conference play. The Lady Raiders are off for much of the week until they travel to take on Spring Creek on Friday.

Boys

It was a less than stellar night on Friday night for the Midway boys as they took a tough loss at the hands of the Cougars, 84-37.

Goldsboro was dominant from start to finish as they claimed a 29-11 lead by the end of quarter number one.

In the second quarter, the scoring was a little more balanced, but the Cougars still outscored the Raiders 17-11 to post a 46-24 lead at halftime.

The third quarter proved to be the nail in the coffin for Midway, though, as the Cougars took it to Midway in a 28-8 performance. With that, the score stood at 74-32, which yielded the continuous-clock mercy rule as the final tally reach 84-37.

Stats for Midway weren’t immediately available. With the loss, they stand at 5-13 overall and 0-6 in conference play. They too will enjoy much of the week off until they travel to Spring Creek on Friday.

In last week’s game at Campbell University, Midway’s J.J. Sankey goes up for a two-point layup. Sankey was the second leading scorer in the Lady Raiders’ comeback win at Goldsboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_CbxLGfE0Rs2TU9UU9j1efQ_thumb_431.jpg In last week’s game at Campbell University, Midway’s J.J. Sankey goes up for a two-point layup. Sankey was the second leading scorer in the Lady Raiders’ comeback win at Goldsboro. In last week’s game at Campbell University, Midway’s Alyssa Wrench goes up for a two-point layup inside the lane. Wrench was the leading scorer in the Lady Raiders’ comeback at Goldsboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_MHS-Wrench.jpg In last week’s game at Campbell University, Midway’s Alyssa Wrench goes up for a two-point layup inside the lane. Wrench was the leading scorer in the Lady Raiders’ comeback at Goldsboro.

Lady Raiders rally for win; Raider boys clobbered

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

