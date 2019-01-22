Midway Middle stays perfect

The Midway Middle School boys basketball went two-for-two last week in a pair of games on Tuesday and Thursday against Union Middle and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle Schools. The Raiders came away with a monster of a win on Tuesday against the Spartans, winning 60-25, followed by another solid win against the Leopards on Thursday, 65-42.

vs Union

For Tuesday’s game, Midway was dominant from start to finish. Allowing just four first quarter points, the Raiders surged ahead by the score of 21-4. Their defensive performance was even more impressive in the second quarter as Union only scored two points as Midway led the Spartans at halftime, 38-6.

Union found a more consistent offense in the second half, but the damage had been done. The score was 54-16 at the end of the third quarter as Midway went on to post the 60-25 win.

“It was a good team win. Everybody got a chance to compete and make some memories,” said Midway head coach Josh Bullard of his team’s impressive win.

With that, the Raiders remained undefeated heading into Thursday’s game against the Leopards.

vs Roseboro-Salemburg

The contest against RSMS was a little more challenging for Midway as the Raiders didn’t quite jump out to the lead they did at Union. In the opening quarter, it was a much closer affair but Midway still had a modest lead at 12-6.

The second quarter of play saw both teams come out with a more competitive edge that was reflected in their offensive output. The Raiders put up 19 second quarter points while the Leopards put up 11 to bring the score to 31-17 at halftime.

Having gained some separation in the second quarter, Midway was looking for more in the second half. Both teams mirrored their performance from the second quarter in the third with Midway outscoring RS 18-13 to make it 49-30 headed to the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, the consistency held true as Midway went on to post the win, 65-42.

Bullard says he felt the game was going to be tough and was proud of his team’s response.

“We knew it was going to be a battle going in. RS has one of the best players in the county,” Bullard said.

“We shot the ball well against their zone, making nine 3’s. Defensively, we gave up more points than we wanted but they made shots. Overall it was a good team win,” Bullard concluded.

Leading scorers for the Raiders were Amari Baggett who had 20 points and Trey Gregory, who had 14.

With the wins, Midway is now 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference. They will be back in action on Thursday with a trip over to Hobbton.

By Daron Barefoot

