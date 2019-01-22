Hobbton falls in tale of two halves

David Johnson | Sampson Evan Hope drives the lane on a fast break heading for a basket. - David Johnson | Sampson Rhanique Corbett makes a move from the land for two points. -

The Hobbton Wildcats men’s basketball team hosted the North Duplin Rebels on Friday night on the hardwood in Carolina 1A Conference action. The Wildcats played the Rebels close in the first half but eventually ran out of steam down the stretch, losing 54-36.

The two teams battled it out in the first quarter but was the Wildcats who held a slim one-point lead after the opening period at 10-9.

In the second quarter, the game was tied several times throughout the quarter but the Wildcats added 10 more to their score with North Duplin picking up nine more for a 20-18 Hobbton lead at the break.

The second half was a different game as the Rebels came back ready to play and Hobbton seemed to lose focus.

Early in the third, the Rebels tied the game at 20 and traded the lead to the 24-23 point where they went on a 12 point scoring run, while the Wildcats floundered. North Duplin scored 22 points in the third quarter, surpassing all of their scoring from the first half, while the Wildcats only managed five. This swing in scoring yielded a 40-25 margin that favored North Duplin.

Then again in the final period, the Rebels outscored the Hobbton 14 to 11 to post the 54-36 final tally to secure the win.

For Hobbton, Jordan Pearsall scored 10 points while Jaelyn Holliday and Jackson Weeks picked up five each.

Leading North Duplina was Kijah Blow with a game-high 16 points. D.J. Simmons picked up 10 points and Armone Anders got nine.

“The guys came out in the first half and played good and played hard,” commented Hobbton coach Kendric Faison.

“We went in at halftime and talked some things over and didn’t come out to play in the third quarter. That third quarter got us down. With a team that talented, they hustled the whole time and did the little things right. You can’t take a break on a team like that and that’s what happened. We are going to enjoy our long weekend break and be ready for Lakewood Tuesday.”

North Duplin coach Ricky Edwards commented, “I thought both teams played extremely hard and we were fortunate at the beginning of the second half to get a good run to get some breathing room. Hobbton played the first half. We had a hard time inside trying to play their big men. I thought our full court defense sped up the game some and got our run going. I thought both teams played really hard.”

Now sitting at 1-13 overall and 1-5 in conference play, Wildcats are set to play at Lakewood Tuesday night.

In JV action, Hobbton picked up a win, besting the Rebels 59-55. The Wildcats led most of the game and had a 16-point lead at the half. In the second half, North Duplin kept chipping away at the Hobbton lead and had it down to two points at 57-55 with seconds left. Foul shots, though, made up the difference at the end.

Evan Hope drives the lane on a fast break heading for a basket. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_HHS-Evan-Hope.jpg Evan Hope drives the lane on a fast break heading for a basket. David Johnson | Sampson Rhanique Corbett makes a move from the land for two points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_HHS-Rhanique-Corbett-1.jpg Rhanique Corbett makes a move from the land for two points. David Johnson | Sampson

Big second half propels Rebels past Wildcats, 54-36.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]