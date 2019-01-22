Lady Rebels eke past Wildcats

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Jayla Wilkes grabs a rebound and looks for a way down court in Friday night’s loss to North Duplin. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Kameron Stocks cuts around a Rebel defender and heads for the basket. -

After a slow start, the North Duplin Lady Rebels pulled out a tough 26-22 win over the Hobbton Lady Wildcats Friday night in conference action at Hobbton.

The game was scoreless for the first five and half minutes of the first quarter. The Lady Rebels, though, started to hit their shots and went up 5-0 after one frame.

The Lady Wildcats closed the margin in the second quarter, though, finishing the the quarter down 10-8 at halftime.

In the third frame, North Duplin scored seven while Hobbton managed to get six, leaving the Lady Rebels with a three point advantage at 17-14. In the final frame, the Lady Rebels continued their run of outscoring the Lady Wildcats in the fourth quarter, topping them 9-8 to finish with a 26-22 win.

Scoring leaders for Hobbton were Jayla Wilkes with 15, Shalaya Bell finished with five, and Kristy Cruz with four.

For the Rebels, Hannah Martin and Jamilyn Wallace shared top honors with seven apiece and Samantha Beavers chipped in four.

“I’m extremely proud,” commented Hobbton coach Jose Garcia. “We were down 10-0, but, we didn’t give up. One of our starters, Jada Parker, fell down; but, we rallied around her. We competed today. We executed so much that we had a chance to win the game. They have a great program over there. I love what they’re doing. They didn’t give up as well. It was a good dog fight tonight.”

North Duplin’s John Oliver commented, “It was a great win for us, our first one this year. I thought the girls played hard…both teams played hard. It was critical for both teams as a morale builder. I think Hobbton’s going to have a good team if they keep playing together,” he said.

“We need to improve. We gave up some 3’s tonight that we shouldn’t have. We came out of a man to go to a zone to kind of rest and I told them not to give up 3’s. We know 15 (Jayla Wilkes) could shoot them. We gave up a couple and it made the game a little closer than we wanted.”

“But, it was a win. It was ugly, but a win is a win,” he concluded.

With the win, the Rebels are 1-9 overall and 1 -5 in the conference.

With the loss, the Wildcats are 0-13 and 0-5. Hobbton is scheduled to play at Lakewood Tuesday night and will host Rosewood Friday night.

Jayla Wilkes grabs a rebound and looks for a way down court in Friday night’s loss to North Duplin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_HHS-Jayla-Wilkes.jpg Jayla Wilkes grabs a rebound and looks for a way down court in Friday night’s loss to North Duplin. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Kameron Stocks cuts around a Rebel defender and heads for the basket. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_HHS-Kameron-Stocks-2.jpg Kameron Stocks cuts around a Rebel defender and heads for the basket. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

North Duplin gets first win, keeps Hobbton winless

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]