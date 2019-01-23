Union, Harrells fall in MLK games

File Photo | Sampson Independent In last week's game against Cape Fear Academy, HCA's Javarus Keith looks to cut around the defender and head for the basket. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Union’s Patrick Shephard goes up for two points. In a previous game, Union’s Patrick Shephard goes up for two points. -

The Harrells Christian Academy and Union High School’s men’s basketball teams each took part in a pair of Martin Luther King Day basketball matches on Monday. Unfortunately for both, their efforts came up short as both teams absorbed close losses.

Union vs Wilmington Christian

The Spartans met up with Wilmington Christian Academy on the basketball court for the second time this season on Monday. The Spartans first squared off with the Patriots back at the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic last month in which Union took the 70-49 victory. This time, however, meeting up at Trask High School in a Martin Luther King Day game, it was Wilmington Christian grabbing the win, 55-48.

Stats from the game were not immediately available.

With the loss, the Spartans sit at 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the Carolina 1A Conference

They were right back in action on Tuesday night at Neuse Charter.

HCA vs Wayne Country Day

The Crusaders were also in Martin Luther King Day action on Monday when they took on the Chargers from Wayne Country Day. After a competitive game, the Chargers handed Harrells their second straight loss, defeating the Crusaders 76-66.

The contest was close in the first half as the teams battled to a 21-16 advantage that favored the Chargers.

That 5-point margin remained the same by halftime as both teams put up a 16-point effort in the second quarter to bring the tally to 37-32 at halftime.

After that though, Wayne Country Day gradually worked it’s way into gaining some separation.

The Chargers outscored Harrells Christian 16-10 in the third frame to jolt the margin to 53-42.

Though the action went back and forth and the Crusaders actually outscored the Chargers in the fourth quarter, Wayne Country Day went on to secure the victory, 76-66.

Leading scorers for the Crusaders were Javarus Keith who had 18 points and Marcus Boykin with 15 points.

The loss now gives Harrells an 11-8 overall record.

The Crusaders will be back in action on Wednesday with a trip to Fayetteville Christian Academy.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

