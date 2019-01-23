Lady Raiders’ lengthy streak halted

David Johnson | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Roseboro-Salemburg’s A. Johnson leaps for a jumpshot. She led all scorers on Thursday in the Lady Leopards’ streak-breaking win over Midway Middle. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent RSMS’s G. King and A. Johnson battle for a rebound attempt against Hobbton in a previous game. -

The Midway Middle School Lady Raiders earned a split last week as they won one game and then absorbed a tough loss later later in the week. They downed the Lady Spartans of Union Middle on Tuesday by the score of 32-18, but fell at the hands of Roseboro-Middle on Thursday in a narrow 30-27 decision.

vs Union

The Lady Spartans raced out to a quick 5-0 lead early in the first quarter but the Lady Raiders slowed it down and and found some offensive production. Still, Union had done enough to earn themselves a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

With the tone of the game low scoring in nature, Midway was able to ramp up their scoring a notch in the second quarter to post a double digit score of 10 while also holding union to just two points. At halftime, Midway had leaped out front 16-8.

In the third quarter, the Lady Spartans continued to struggle to produce points as they were bound by the Lady Raiders stout defensive effort. Midway hung 12 more points in taking the 28-10 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Union finally found some success in the fourth quarter but it was all for naught as Midway went on to post the win, 32-18.

Lady Raiders head coach Selena Joseph acknowledged her team’s struggles early and spoke of the corrections they made.

“We really struggled during the first quarter and half of the second quarter to get our baskets to fall. We missed several shots under the baskets that would normally fall. The second half went pretty smoothly, though, as we started making shots and continued to extend our lead.”

Jaycie Byrd led Midway with 10 points, followed by Krista McLean and Kasey Calcutt each adding six points.

vs Roseboro-Salemburg

In their second game of the week on Thursday, Midway hosted the Lady Leopards in what turned out to be quite the match up that saw the Lady Raiders fall for the first time in six seasons.

Roseboro-Salemburg ran out to a quick lead in the first quarter and would establish an 11-6 advantage by the end of quarter of number one.

In the second quarter, the Lady Raiders mirrored the performance from the first quarter in scoring six more points but the Lady Leopards slowed a tad, only scoring seven this time in taking an 18-12 lead by halftime.

Midway chipped away at the margin in the third quarter as the Lady Raiders outscored RSMS 9-7 to pull back to within 25-21.

The contest continued to be tight in the fourth quarter, but Midway couldn’t overcome the hurdle as the Lady Leopards held on for the 30-27 victory to end Midway’s six-year undefeated streak.

“The Roseboro girls jumped out to a lead in the first quarter and we just never could over come it,” Joseph admitted.

“Both teams were aggressive defensively, but we had a hard time rebounding. We took a lot of really good shots, but we just couldn’t get them to fall. We were able to outscore them in both quarters in the second half, but it just wasn’t enough. I have stressed to the team all year the importance of foul shots, but I need to stress it more. We were five for 29 and that’s crucial. RS made eight for 25 so that was the difference of the three points that we needed.”

“This was the end of our six-year winning streak, and honestly, I hope that it will take some pressure off of the girls so they can enjoy the game without fear of letting the winning streak go,” Joseph concluded.

Offensive leaders for Midway was Jaycie Byrd with 14 points and Krista McLean with five points.

For Lakewood, A. Johnson had 15 points followed by K. Walker and G. King, each with five points.

With the loss, Midway is now 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference. They will return to the court on Thursday as they travel over to Hobbton.

RSMS hands Midway Middle first loss in six seasons

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

