Spell named National Coach of Year

Memories and accolades alike continue to pile up for storied Clinton High School head soccer coach, Brad Spell. Since capturing the coveted 2018 NCHSAA 2A State Soccer Championship, Spell has earned some pretty high honors and top awards. Most recently of which was National Coach of the Year for the High School Boys Small School division, which yielded a trip to Chicago, Ill., with his wife, Erin.

“It was a super experience,” commented Spell regarding his trip to the banquet in Chicago.

“Over 12,000 coaches came from different parts of the country and world to share their personal training regimes, lectures, knowledge of the game and celebrate 72 successful years of the United States Coaches Convention.”

“The banquet I attended was very impressive, I felt like I was at the Golden Globe awards of Soccer. They did a classy job presenting the awards and it was super witnessing those achievements by so many and what the game has meant to them throughout the years.”

In his remarks, Spell didn’t forget to acknowledge the love and respect he has for his Clinton community.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity and gracious for those who helped me enjoy the experience,”

Along with National Coach of the Year, Spell has also garnered Sampson County Coach of the Year, East Central Conference Coach of the Year, Regional and State 2A Coach of the Year, Mid-Atlantic Coach of the Year, and the Fayetteville Observer’s Prep-910 Coach of the Year.

Clinton coach reflects on trip to Chicago

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

