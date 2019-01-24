Lakewood sweeps Hobbton

Hobbton’s Daniel Britt applies pressure to Lakewood’s Derrick Mitchell during Tuesday’s contest. - Lakewood’s Rilya Mitchell soars over a pair of Lady Wildcats for an easy layup. -

Carolina 1A Conference play has been much nicer to the Lady Leopards than their out of conference schedule

was. Further evidence of this was presented on Tuesday night when Lakewood manhandled conference and county foe, Hobbton. Winless on the season, the Lady Wildcats once again laid an egg, falling to Lakewood by the 55-15 score.

A blistering start for the Lady Leopards, coupled with balanced scoring, was a lethal combination for Lakewood. Hobbton couldn’t find their footing, trailing 8-0 after just 50 seconds of play. Kiarye Bailey, India Dixon, and Rilya Mitchell each reached the basket for the Lady Leopards

within the opening minute as Hobbton was forced called timeout with 7:05 remaining in the first quarter to talk things over.

No dice, was Lakewood’s response following the quick breather. Going on a 15-0 run for the rest of the quarter, the Lady Leopards took a 23-0 lead over the Lady Wildcats after just a quarter of play.

Not much would go right for the Lady Wildcats in the second quarter, either. Jayla Wilkes, though, was able to connect on a three ball with 3:32 left in the first half to get Hobbton on the scoreboard. In fact, Wilkes would do all the first half scoring for the Lady Wildcats, putting up five.

While Hobbton was able to get on the board, it wouldn’t stop Lakewood from adding on to their lead, who sported the 37-5 halftime lead.

Out of the break, Lakewood and Hobbton put on a first half redux during the second half. The Lady Leopards continued to lead after three quarters, 45-8.

Bailey, Dixon, and Mitchell each netted two field goals during the third, underscoring the balanced nature of Lakewood’s offense. Then, the Lady Leopards continued to grow their advantage in the fourth quarter, clinching the wire to wire, 55-15, victory over the lady wildcats.

Lady leopards head coach Vonnie McNeil was complimentary of her team defense.

“If our defense is rolling good, then our offense succeeds, which occurred tonight,” McNeil said.

“I’m proud of everyone, very proud of their hustle,” she concluded.

Dixon led all scorers with 20 as Bailey nettted 15. Mitchell scored a healthy 12 points of her own.

Lakewood’s win brought them to 5-11 overall but a 4-2 conference record would move the Lady Leopards to third place within Carolina 1A play.

With the loss, Hobbton is now 0-14 overall and 0-6 in the conference.

Lakewood is back in action on Thursday hosting North Duplin while Hobbton will take the court again on Friday hosting Rosewood.

In the boys game, Lakewood secured the 71-50 victory to improve to 1-15 overall while Hobbton still sits at 1-13 overall.

