Clinton topples Wallace-Rose Hill

Clinton’s boys basketball team found themselves back on the winners side of things after easily handling Wallace-Rose Hill on Tuesday night, 65-40. Facing the Bulldogs at home following the lady’s victory, this win came at the right moment as it put an end to a three game losing streak for the Dark Horses.

Slow and steady was the goal for the Horses in this game and they achieved their gameplan. While the game was low scoring, that’s exactly what Clinton wanted as executing plays, finding good looks, and open shots were the Dark Horses main focus offensively. With controlling the flow of the game being what they were after, they did just that to secure the win against the Bulldogs.

From the opening minutes, the Horses dictated the flow of the game and had the Bulldogs following their pace. An 11-0 run to start the game would be all the home team needed to never lose the lead again. Ending the first quarter with an 11-2 lead, this level of game management persisted the remainder of the night.

Clinton head coach Ron Davis noted that this is what they wanted while they were also reevaluating themselves.

“We needed this win, we’ve been struggling lately but I think it’s been mainly due to our chemistry,” Davis said. “That was part of our focus as we worked on reevaluating ourselves during practice. We wanted to run sets, share the ball and trust each other a little more with the big thing being to stay consistent. I think tonight is the first time we’ve done that all year.”

Clinton was pretty consistent in this matchup which resulted in a lead that steadily grew across each quarter. Aside from the second period where they allowed the Bulldogs to outscore them by a point, 16-17, the Dark Horses dominated every aspect of the game. With the lead never growing closer than eight points, Clinton snapped their losing streak.

Jalen Owens was the front man on offense, leading the way with 19 points. Carson Ellis had an outstanding night as well with a season high 16 points, 15 of which came in the third. Cameron Lawson would be the final leading scorer with 12 points.

“The kids did a great job and are really starting to come together and trust in the process,” Davis said. “Them buying into it while enjoying themselves at the same time is what it’s all about in the end.”

“I don’t talk about my staff enough either, they go above and beyond to help me achieve all this as a new head coach. Just as important is our crowd who was great again tonight and I have to thank them as well,” he added.

With another win under their belt, the Dark Horses reach .500 once more and are now 9-9 overall and 2-4 in the conference. They’ll take to the road on Friday, traveling with the Lady Horses as they hope to continue their winning ways against James Kenan.

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

