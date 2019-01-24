Lady Horses cage Lady Bulldogs

Mike Carter | For the Independent Ashlyn Williams getting two of her 26 points with an easy layup. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Khaliah Chestnutt going up for two on a contested attempt. -

The Lady Horses bounced back quickly following their most recent defeat against the East Duplin Panthers. With a big time second half performance, Clinton blew a close game wide open and marched away for the win after taking on conference rivals Wallace-Rose Hill at home Tuesday, the final 71-60.

The first half was close all the way through with a basket being the biggest lead held between both teams. The Lady Horses stayed in front during both periods but they wouldn’t allow the game to stay this close. Taking a 36-34 lead going into halftime, it was the following quarter where Clinton earned their win.

What was once a toe-to-toe game turned into a one sided affair. The home team built the separation that would eventually win them the game with a huge third period performance. It was an all around showing on both ends of the court that saw the Lady Dark Horses push ahead by 16 points.

Clinton played particularly well on offense all night and that trend continued in the third quarter. The Horses put the most points on the board there than they had in any other part of the game with a total of 21 points. While that is what kept them ahead, it was their defense that made it impossible for Wallace-Rose Hill to comeback in the end. They completely shutdown a Lady Bulldogs offense that kept pace with them all night, holding them to just seven points by the end of the third.

With a huge margin now, it seemed as though the Lady Horses would cruise through until the end but that wouldn’t be the case. The Lady Bulldogs didn’t rollover and let Clinton walk away with the easy win. Instead, the Bulldogs took a 16 point lead and chewed a huge chunk of it off during the early part of fourth quarter. Making it a contest again, they opened of the final period with an 11-0 run that cut the lead to five points at 57-52.

Although they were playing strong, it was Clinton standout Ashlyn Williams that put the leash back on the Bulldogs. Driving to the basket and drawing the “and one”, it would be this three point play that settled the game.

After Williams stopped the bleeding, both Clinton’s offense and defense woke up. The Horses then outscored Wallace 13-8 to bring the game to its conclusion.

Execution was the focus in this matchup, as Horses head coach Chris Owens said that was diffence maker during their loss to East Duplin.

“This game is what I call one of those ugly wins but hey I’ll take it,” Owens said. “It’s good to be back in the win column after a hard fought game we lost at East Duplin. Wallace is a good team and we knew they’d come to play. I thought we executed really well which was our focus in this game as it was the difference in our recent lose.”

“Williams shot the ball well again and it was good to see Isa Banks shoot really well like I know she’s capable of,” Ownes continued. “We also got some solid minutes out of Deklya Moore who played really well off the bench. I’m just glad to see we did what we needed to do to get this win.”

Williams and Banks shooting well was an understatement as both put on show to be the two leading scorers. Williams went off again with 26 points and Banks had a breakout night as well with 21. Add in the nine from Moore off the bench and the Horses claim themselves another conference win.

With the Bulldogs sent back to the pound, the ladies in black-and-gold push to 13-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference. They’ll be on the road Friday when they go to face the Tigers of James Kenan.

Ashlyn Williams getting two of her 26 points with an easy layup. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_CHS-Ashlyn-Williams-1.jpg Ashlyn Williams getting two of her 26 points with an easy layup. Mike Carter | For the Independent Khaliah Chestnutt going up for two on a contested attempt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_CHS-Khaliah-Chestnutt-1.jpg Khaliah Chestnutt going up for two on a contested attempt. Mike Carter | For the Independent

Clinton tops Wallace-Rose Hill 71-60

Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]