Harrells basketball earns split

The Harrells Christian Academy basketball teams took to the road on Wednesday night, taking on the Eagles from Fayetteville Christian Academy. It was a split outcome for the Crusaders on the hardwood as the Lady Crusaders picked up a solid win while the Harrells’ boys took a tough loss.

Girls

What was a close game in the first quarter gradually turned into a blowout win for the Lady Crusaders. At the end of quarter number one, Harrells held just a slim lead at 9-6 but there would be some separation gained between to two teams beginning in the second quarter.

The Lady Crusaders outshined the Lady Eagles in the second quartering, doubling them up in scoring with a 12-6 advantage that yielded a 21-12 lead at halftime for Harrells.

It was rinse and repeat the remainder of the way as both the third and fourth quarters saw the Lady Eagles fail to keep pace with the Lady Crusaders.

Harrells outscored their opponent 13-4 in the third quarter and 13-3 in the fourth as their offense and defense really synced up in taking an impressive 47-19 victory.

Scoring for the Lady Crusaders leaders were Lekea Boney with 18 points and Zania Jones with 15 points.

With the win, Harrells improves to 6-11 overall and will be back in action on Friday with a trip down to Cape Fear Academy.

Boys

For the Crusaders boys, they suffered their third consecutive loss on Wednesday as they just couldn’t seem to finish what they started. Fayetteville Academy posted a 53-41 victory over Harrells, but the final tally surely is misleading.

At the end of quarter number one, the Crusaders trailed just 10-8. The second quarter, though, saw Harrells double up their scoring effort as they shot past the Eagles for the halftime lead. Outscoring their opponent 17-10 in the second, the Crusaders led 25-20 at the intermission.

Fast forward to the second half, and it all just came apart for the Crusaders. Even though they were outperformed in the third quarter, the scoreboard still reflected a close game at 36-35 that was in a slight advantage to the home team.

Harrells, though, sputtered in the fourth quarter as the Eagles cranked up their defense while also churning out their best offensive performance of the night. Scoring 17 points and limiting the Crusaders to just six, Fayetteville Academy went on to post the win, 53-41.

Leading Harrells in scoring was Marcus Boykin with 14, Jackson Hall with eight, Tyshon Newkirk with seven, and Javarus Keith with six.

With the loss, the Crusaders fall to 11-9 overall and will be back in action on Friday with a trip down to Cape Fear Academy.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

