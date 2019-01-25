Lakewood notches first win

Hobbton’s Daniel Britt applies pressure to Lakewood’s Derrick Mitchell during Tuesday’s contest. - Lakewood’s Christian Logan leaps up for the two-point lay in on Tuesday night against Hobbton. -

Lakewood, who had not tasted the sweet taste of victory all season, found their best chance to do so and took advantage on Tuesday evening. Indeed, the Leopards capitalized on the opportunity, defeating conference foe and in-county rival Hobbton, 71-50, for their first win of the 2018-2019 season.

The significance of the Lakewood victory shone through Leopards head coach Brandon Powell’s postgame comments.

“Tonight’s victory felt good for me, but more importantly it was great for our team who have worked hard.”

A fast paced game unfolded in the opening minutes as the Wildcats found themselves trailing 22-14 after one quarter of play.

In search of the ever-elusive win, this was certainly a milestone for Lakewood as this marked their first lead after a quarter of play. Going on to outscore the Wildcats 13-9 in the second quarter, the Leopards grew their advantage and took a 35-23 lead at halftime.

The Leopards were not only ahead on the scoreboard, but Lakewood was also beating Hobbton on the glass, providing for a more robust offensive effort.

Continuing their assault, Lakewood wouldn’t allow Hobbton to get any closer than ten during the second half. 37-27 marked the closest it got as both teams nearly doubled their offensive output the rest of the second half. Lakewood, though, was the victor in this battle, securing a 71-50 win over conference rival Hobbton.

“I’ve always told the team you aren’t defined by how you respond during good times, but how you get back up after being knocked down,” said Powell, on the tough start to the Lakewood season. “My goals for the season have been to reduce turnovers, play with heart and to show continuous improvement, which we have done. If we continue to believe in our goals, we will be fine.”

With their first win in hand, Lakewood will have another opportunity on Thursday when they host the Rebels of North Duplin High at 6 p.m. The Rebels sit at 4-7 on the season while Lakewood will go for its first winning streak of the year.

