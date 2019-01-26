Lady Leopards shred Lady Rebels

Lakewood’s Daleisha Williams battles inside for a layup attempt during Thursday’s win over North Duplin. -

The Lakewood Lady Leopards hosted the Lady Rebels of North Duplin High School on Thursday evening, continuing their push in Carolina 1A Conference basketball action. Having defeated North Duplin earlier in conference play, Lakewood was confident they could beat North Duplina once again, but this time it would have to be done without two starters. The Lady Leopards did just that, though, beating the Lady Rebels, 54-17 behind strong second half effort.

The Lady Leopards would jump out in front to begin the contest, carrying a 14-8 lead to the second quarter. Unfortunately for North Duplin, that would be the closest the Lady Rebels could come. Lakewood led by nine with 3:36 left in the half, but a 5-1 run over the final minutes brought the Lady Leopards to a 24-11 lead at the break.

Slowly ballooning their lead, Rilya Mitchell saw her three ball fall to give her team a 40-17 advantage with only two minutes to go in the third quarter. North Duplin went scoreless in those two minutes and trailed 44-17 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

A stellar Lakewood defense continued to stifle the North Duplin offense as the Lady Leopards held the Lady Rebels scoreless in the final frame. In doing so, Lakewood’s offense spotted themselves twelve more points, to secure their 54-17 victory over North Duplin.

“It was ugly at first, but in the second half we got it together,” was Lakewood head coach Vonnie McNeil’s assessment of the game. “I gave a fiery halftime speech and they responded. They hustled and that’s all I can ask for,” McNeil concluded.

Leading the way for the Lady Leopards was Rilya Mitchell in cashed in a solid 26-point performance. Aniya Howard and Kiarye Bailey also got into double-digits on the night with 15 and 14 points respectively.

The win brings Lakewood to 6-11 overall but a respectable 5-2 in Carolina 1A Conference play. The Lady Leopards will play host to the Rosewood Eagles, who are unbeaten in conference play, next Friday at 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

