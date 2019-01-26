RSMS sweeps Union

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Lady Leopards look for two more in the lane on a layup attempt. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Union contests a layup attempt by the Leopards in the lane during Thursday’s game at Roseboro-Salemburg. -

The Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School Leopards basketball teams hosted Union in doubleheader action on Thursday.l afternoon. In a pair of blowouts, RSMS would prove victorious in each game, defeating the Lady Spartans 36-2 in the girls game and 54-17 in the boys game.

Girls

The Lady Leopards played a smothering defense while turning out an equally impressive offense. Roseboro-Salemburg kept the Lady Spartans off the scoreboard throughout the entire first half, leading 23-0 at the break.

Cherokee W. scored Union’s only points of the game on a layup in the third quarter, as RSMS cruised on to the 36-2 victory.

“I thought we played well under the circumstances,” said Lady Leopards head coach Andrea Rouse. “We came out, everyone did their best and everyone got to play,” Rouse concluded.

Boys

In the second game of the night, the Leopard boys were once again dominant. Roseboro-Salemburg led Union by 15, after quarter number one with an equally dominant 17-2 score.

That lead would only grow for the Leopards, who went on to win the game, 54-17.

Subpar rebounding was kryptonite for the Spartans.

Roseboro-Salemburg head coach Todd Wheeler was succinct in his postgame comments.

“The win feels good and our rebounding combined with good defense led to our win tonight.”

Leopards basketball teams get big wins over Spartans

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

