Lady Raiders conquers Hobbton

The Midway Middle School Lady Raiders got back on track Thursday afternoon with a 27-15 win over Hobbton Middle. Lady Raiders coach Selena Joseph played her bench in the second half as Midway opened a decent lead to take control.

Midway took a 7-2 lead into the second quarter and would be successful in building that lead to 15-4 at the halftime break.

The Lady Raiders then scored eight in the third frame for a 23-9 margin leading into the final frame.

Now on the court to close out the game, the younger Midway players succeeded in picking up four points in the fourth quarter while the Wildcats were able to get six to make it the final tally of 27-15.

“I thought Hobbton played really good with their defense,” commented Midway’s Joseph.

“Although we had practiced it, we struggled some but I thought our defense messed them up some as well. We were able to get some points off our fast break which helped us.”

Hobbton coach Sam Bristow said, “Our girls played as tough as they have all year. We made Midway work really hard. They are an outstanding team first and we hung with them the whole game. I’m proud of them.”

Midway’s Mallory Baggett led the scoring with eight while Jaycie Byrd had five and Blair Baggett had four. Also getting in the scoring column was Jenna McLamb, Morgan Williams, Bella Lisk, Krista McLean and Kasey Calcutt all contributing two each.

P. Roesch led the Wildcats with six points followed by C. Bryant with five.

The Wildcats will travel to Union Middle on Monday and the Raiders will host Sampson to finish out the regular season.

Tournament play begins Jan. 31 with a play-in game. Then, the first round will be February 4 with the number four team playing the number one team and number three playing number two.

The championships will be February 7 at Sampson Middle.

