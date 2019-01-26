Averett signs with Cape Fear

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent AnnaBeth Averett, surrounded by family and friends. Top, from left: Lynn Faircloth, Jerry Faircloth, Amy Gainey. Bottom, from left: Cooper Averett, Jimmy Averett, AnnaBeth Averett, Leigh Ann Averett - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent AnnaBeth Averett, accompanied by her parents, signs her NLI for Cape Fear Community College. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a game from this season, Averett (left) and Hobbton’s Arianna Corbett (right) battle at the net. -

On Thursday, family, friends, and teammates of Lakewood senior and volleyball standout, AnnaBeth Averett, gathered in the LHS media center to witness Averett commit to playing volleyball at the next level.

After 114 serving aces, 163 digs, and 141 total sets played for Lakewood, Averett signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiate volleyball for the Cape Fear Community College Lady Sun Devils. She thanked those who have gotten her up to this point for their support and encouragement along the way.

Averett put in the hard work outside of practice, as well. Her high school coach, Sheila Davidson, recalls last summer when Averett had just gotten back from two volleyball camps and, having just two days off before the next camp, participated in another at UNC-Wilmington during her two day break.

“Putting in all that hard work definitely paid off,” Davidson said.

“When AnnaBeth came in as a freshman, the vision I had for her was different and somewhat similar to what we see from her today. The hard work that she put in from the first day to the last day never changed, but the difference in her development and play was the biggest change between her freshman and senior year,” Davidson continued.

What would be one word to describe AnnaBeth? “Resilience,” Davidson concluded

When asked what was something that she learned at Lakewood which will carry over to her collegiate career, Averett strong remarks for her school as well as her coach.

“Here (at Lakewood) I learned how much hard work and dedication will carry over into life. Coach Davidson’s vigorous practices will pay off in the long run.”

Lakewood will certainly miss the contributions from Averett, but will enjoy seeing her success at Cape Fear Community College when school begins in August.

AnnaBeth Averett, surrounded by family and friends. Top, from left: Lynn Faircloth, Jerry Faircloth, Amy Gainey. Bottom, from left: Cooper Averett, Jimmy Averett, AnnaBeth Averett, Leigh Ann Averett https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_LHS-Averett-1.jpg AnnaBeth Averett, surrounded by family and friends. Top, from left: Lynn Faircloth, Jerry Faircloth, Amy Gainey. Bottom, from left: Cooper Averett, Jimmy Averett, AnnaBeth Averett, Leigh Ann Averett Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent AnnaBeth Averett, accompanied by her parents, signs her NLI for Cape Fear Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_LHS-Averett-2.jpg AnnaBeth Averett, accompanied by her parents, signs her NLI for Cape Fear Community College. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent In a game from this season, Averett (left) and Hobbton’s Arianna Corbett (right) battle at the net. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_HHS-Averett-Corbett.jpg In a game from this season, Averett (left) and Hobbton’s Arianna Corbett (right) battle at the net. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Leopards standout inks volleyball NLI

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]