North Duplin slips past Lakewood

North Duplin travelled to Roseboro for a tangle with the Lakewood Leopards on the hardwood on Thursday night. Lakewood entered the contest coming off their first win of the season earlier in the week against Hobbton and the Leopards were looking for more. The visiting Rebels had other plans, though, as they led for most of the ballgame. An exciting final period, though, saw Lakewood rally and make things interesting before North Duplin finally hung o and sealed the win, 42-37.

North Duplin started out hot in claiming a 9-3 lead with four minutes to go in quarter number one. Lakewood would call a timeout to stem the Rebel momentum which led to no scoring at all in the last four minutes of the quarter, leaving North Duplin with the 9-3 lead after the first quarter.

The hole that Lakewood had dug themselves only deepened during the second quarter. Leading 17-7 with 3:36 remaining in the half, The Rebels found a 22-11 advantage over the homestanding Leopards at the intermission.

The second half saw a change of pace, however, as the action was highly entertaining. Lakewood went on a 14-8 run in the third quarter to cut their deficit to only five with the score sitting at 30-25, going into the final quarter.

A three ball from Ammons pulled the Leopards within two points at 38-36 with three minutes to go in regulation. Several mental errors by Lakewood, though, plagued the Leopards in the final moments of play. The rally was thwarted as the Rebels were able to secure the win. As erroneous plays mounted for Lakewood, this allowed North Duplin to hang on for the 42-37 victory.

“I saw my team play with a lot of heart and effort during the second half of the game,” said Lakewood head coach Brandon Powell on his team’s second half performance.

“We got off to a tough start and North Duplin did a good job of accumulating points during that time. We fought our way back in the game and had a chance to win. I was proud that we didn’t give up,” Powell concluded.

Leading scorers for the Leopards were Christian Logan with 11 points and Derrick Mitchell and J. Ammons each had nine.

With the loss, Lakewood falls to 1-16 overall and 1-6 in Carolina 1A Conference play. Next up for Lakewood, the Leopards will host Rosewood as the Eagles will travel to Roseboro on Friday, Feb. 1 for another conference matchup. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

