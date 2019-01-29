Rosewood flies past Hobbton

Jada Parker gets up over the defense for a shot that bounce off the rim. - Kameron Stocks brings the ball down court against the Eagle defense. -

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats suffered another brutal loss on Friday night, this time at the hands of the Rosewood Lady Eagles. After a slow start by both teams, the Lady Eagles turned up the heat in getting a 54-9 win.

After the slow start that saw both teams tied a 2-2 for several minutes, the Lady Eagles found their groove and had a 20-5 lead after the first quarter.

After they started scoring, they kept it up, capturing turnovers and with fast break scoring. Beginning the second quarter, both teams were dry for over two minutes before Rosewood started a scoring run again. By half time, they had a 42-7 advantage.

Using the bench, the Lady Eagles’ scoring slowed down, getting only five points in the third frame and seven points in the final frame as the mercy-rule running clock came into play. The Wildcats were scoreless in the third and picked up two in the fourth. The third quarter score was 47-7 before reaching the final tally of 54-9.

For the Wildcats, Jayla Wilkes did most of the scoring with five points including a three-pointer. Two other players got two each.

Braylee Butts and Naye Dozier had 15 points each for the Lady Eagles. Koreyonna Bell chipped in 11.

“Tonight we couldn’t muster up what we need to as far as matching up with their intensity and feistiness,” commented Hobbton coach Jose Garcia.

“They got the best of us tonight. We did a little bit better this go round. Last time we only got five points. This time we scored nine against them. So, It’s a little bit of improvement from last time”

With the loss, the Lady Wildcats are now 0-15 overall and 0-7 in Carolina 1A Conference play. Hobbton is open on Tuesday and will travel to Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday and to Princeton on Friday.

Jada Parker gets up over the defense for a shot that bounce off the rim. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_HHS-Jada-Parker.jpg Jada Parker gets up over the defense for a shot that bounce off the rim. Kameron Stocks brings the ball down court against the Eagle defense. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_HHS-Kameron-Stocks-3.jpg Kameron Stocks brings the ball down court against the Eagle defense.

Lady Eagles soar in 54-9 win over Lady Wildcats

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]