MMS cruises past Hobbton

The Midway Middle School Raider boys got a big win at Hobbton on Thursday afternoon, taking home a 49-29 win over the Wildcats to hold on the first place in the County Conference.

The Raiders jumped out to a 19-8 lead in the first quarter.

In the second, Midway continued to pour on the pressure, upholding their double digit advantage and getting a 30-18 lead at the halftime break.

The Raiders continued to excel both offensively and defensively as Midway had a 17-point third quarter to open up the game as the Wildcats only managed to get four points to tally the third quarter score of 47-22.

Raiders head coach Josh Bullard played his bench in the fourth quarter, getting only two points, while the Wildcats got seven for the final score of 49-29.

“It ended up being a good team win,” commented Midway coach Bullard. “We were sluggish at times, but, overall I thought we played pretty well. We were able to get hands in their passing lanes and which enabled us to get some steals that lead to fast break points. Overall it was a good team win. I’m proud of my guys.”

Over on the Hobbton sideline, the Wildcats were congratulatory of their opponent while also acknowledging the areas that need addressing for improvement.

“We struggled tonight handling the basketball against a full court press,” said Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “It takes time for us to get into the speed of the game. We can’t spot Midway or any team 14 points before we score our first basket. All the eighth graders played and I thank all of them for their effort over the past two years.”

Leading scorers for Midway were Jaylin Baggett with 12 points, Trey Gregory with 11 points, and Amari Baggett had 10 points.

Leading scorers for Hobbton were Ashawd Wynn who had eigh points, Bennett Darden with seven and Josiah McLauren with five.

With the win, Midway sits at 11-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

The Wildcats will travel to Union Middle on Monday and the Raiders will host Sampson to finish out the regular season.

Tournament play begins Thursday with a play-in game followed by the the first round games on Monday with the number four team playing the number one team and number three team playing number two.

The championships will be Feb. 7 at Sampson Middle.

Raiders take big lead early, defeat Wildcats

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

