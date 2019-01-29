Eagles tame Wildcats

Jackson Weeks hits a long ball for two of his eight points. - Jordan Pearsall powers over the defense for two of his eight points. -

In the nightcap at Hobbton High School on Friday, the Rosewood Eagles boys basketball team also picked up a big 66-30 win over the Wildcats.

The game started pretty evenly as the score was tied at 11-11 after the first frame. Throughout the first quarter, the teams were tied or traded the lead several times.

Beginning in the second quarter, though, the Eagles cranked up the scoring with a 10-point run early in the quarter. Hitting 3-pointers on each possession in the first two minutes, Rosewood scored 19 points while holding the Wildcats to only four points to take a 30-15 lead at halftime.

The Eagles continued their scoring run in the third frame, picking up another 19 points while once again holding the Wildcats to four points with a pressure defense. The Wildcats scored 11 points in the final frame; however, the Eagles added 17 more to their total for the final 66-30 finish.

“First things first, the kids played hard from the first tipoff to the final buzzer,” commented Hobbton coach Kendric Faison.

“Can’t complain about the effort. It’s hard to get a lot done with a limited number of staff on board. Tonight we came out with nine guys and three of them banged up a little bit from going hard. If we can overcome the injuries and other battles we are getting there slowly but surely.”

The Wildcats had balanced scoring as three players, Jackson Weeks, Jordan Pearsall and D.J. Robinson all picked up eight points each.

With the loss, the Wildcats are 1-14 overall and 1-6 in Carolina 1A Conference play.

Hobbton is off on Tuesday and will travel to Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday and Princeton on Friday.

Rosewood pulls away for 66-30 win over Hobbton

