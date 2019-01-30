HCA celebrates Pink Out Night

Seniors Paige Hardison, Anna Rackley, Taylor Brinson, Cameron Blue, Ellie Carone and Casey Johnson helped to organize the Play 4 Kay event. - The HCA students go wild during the annual Pink Out pep rally. - Director of Play 4 Kay Jenny Palmateer speaks during halftime. -

Harrells Christian Academy held its 11th annual Play 4 Kay Pink Out Games on Friday, Jan. 18. Nearly $8,000 was raised on behalf of the Kay Yow Foundation, founded in 2007 by the former NCSU head women’s baskeball coach who lost her fight with the disease in 2009. Director of the Play 4 Kay initiative Jenny Palmateer attended the game, and in her halftime speech, she reminded the fans that most cancer research projects are privately funded. Therefore, researchers desperately need the support gained from events like HCA’s Pink Out in order to continue making strides in finding a cure for cancer.

From Harrells Christian Academy

