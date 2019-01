Clinton High honors fall MVPs

Clinton High School’s MVPs, pictured from left, are: Robert Smith, Men’s Cross Country; Taylor Spell, Volleyball; Parker Norris, Soccer; Lizzy Tart, Tennis; Jaivah Cruse, Football Co-MVP; Elizabeth Coleman, Women’s Cross Country; and Knowlydge Evans, Football Co-MVP. -

Clinton High School’s MVPs, pictured from left, are: Robert Smith, Men’s Cross Country; Taylor Spell, Volleyball; Parker Norris, Soccer; Lizzy Tart, Tennis; Jaivah Cruse, Football Co-MVP; Elizabeth Coleman, Women’s Cross Country; and Knowlydge Evans, Football Co-MVP.