MMS girls eke past Sampson

The Midway Middle School Lady Raiders basketball team concluded regular season play on Monday afternoon, hosting the Lady Dark Horses from Sampson Middle. In a low scoring, tight contest, Midway eked out the 23-16 win to solidify their season.

With action getting underway in the first quarter, it really looked like Midway was going to run out with an easy win. The Lady Raiders played a terrific game in the opening frame and claimed a 10-0 lead by the end of quarter number one.

Scoring for Midway slowed in the second quarter as the contest became a more evenly played battle. In fact, Sampson Middle outscored the Lady Raiders in the second quarter, but only did so by one point. The tally in the second frame was 5-4 but Midway still led 14-5 at halftime.

It was another low scoring effort by both teams in the third quarter but it was an effort that the Lady Raiders won. Midway upheld their double-digit lead as the game moved into the final period of play with Midway outscoring Sampson Middle 6-4 in the third frame to lead 20-9.

The Lady Dark Horses continued to fight in the final period of play as the margin of victory dipped for Midway. Though they fought hard, Sampson’s comeback effort fell short as the Lady Raiders hung on for the 23-16 victory.

In her post game remarks, Midway coach Selena Joseph acknowledged her team slowing after the first quarter and identified areas she’d like to see the Lady Raiders improve on as they head into tournament play.

“We jumped out to a quick lead really quick with four girls scoring in the first quarter. It looked like it was going to be a great scoring game but then it seemed to die off,” Joseph stated.

“We are still working on free throws and need to improve that percentage before the tournament starts on Thursday. Both teams hustled tremendously and played good defense but we struggled offensively in the second and fourth quarters,” Joseph concluded.

Leaders for Midway were Jaycie Byrd 10 points, six steals and, three assists. Mckenzie Willliams added six points while Morgan Williams had four points, six rebounds, and four steals. Blair Baggett added two points and Jenna McLamb rounded out the scoring with one point.

For Sampson, A. Williford had eight points, B. Blackburn added three points, K. Hicks and S. Pearson each added two points and L. Best had one point.

With the win, Midway is now 11-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play. They begin tournament play on Thursday with a home game against either the fourth or fifth seeded team.

In a previous game, Midway's Morgan Williams leaps up for a two-point layup attempt.

Lady Raiders hang on to beat Lady Horses

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

