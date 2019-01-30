Midway Middle makes history

David Johnson | Sampson Independent In a previous game, amid a host of defenders, Midway’s Amari Baggett eyes the basket. Baggett had 12 points in Midway’s win over Sampson on Monday. -

The Midway Middle School boys basketball team concluded regular season play on Monday afternoon, hosting the Dark Horses from Sampson Middle. Just as they have several times this season, the Raiders notched a big win, 55-36, to conclude the regular season undefeated.

Right from the opening quarter, Midway took an early lead and quickly ran it to double digits. They only led by single digits with the 14-5 score by the end of quarter number one, but that point wouldn’t hold for long.

The Raiders continued to play solid defense in conjunction with an even more impressive offense. Midway held the Dark Horses to just seven points while increasing their score from the first period by adding 15 points of their own. Doubling up their opponent in the second quarter, Midway now led 29-12 by halftime.

Both teams put forth their best offensive efforts in the third quarter but for Sampson, it just wasn’t enough. The Dark Horses put up 15 points in the second quarter but that effort still fell short of the 17 points Midway put up. With a higher scoring in the third quarter, the Raiders lead grew to the margin of 46-27.

In stark contrast in the fourth quarter, both teams scoring simmered as each team put up matching nine point efforts to bring the final tally to 55-36.

With the win, Midway boy’s basketball finishes undefeated for the first time in school history, something head coach Josh Bullard is proud of for his team.

“Coach Ellis and I are proud of our boys for their hard work this year,” Bullard stated.

“We are looking forward to the tournament. We know it’s not going to be easy but we are going to prepare for our game Thursday and go from there.”

Midway had three scorers reach double digits. They were Trey Gregory who had 15 points, Amari Baggett with 12 points, and Josh Lupo contributing 11.

Overall, the Raiders finish the season at 12-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference. As Bullard said, they will be at home on Thursday in the first round of tournament play. Their opponent will be decided during Wednesday’s play-in game between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.

In a previous game, amid a host of defenders, Midway's Amari Baggett eyes the basket. Baggett had 12 points in Midway's win over Sampson on Monday.

Raiders undefeated for first time with win over Sampson

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

