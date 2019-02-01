Parker, Llamas named All-State

Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent Mauricio Llamas and Parker Norris. - - Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent - Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent Coach Brad Spell with Mauricio Llamas and Parker Norris. - -

Clinton High School is celebrating more achievements this week for two of the Dark Horses standout soccer players. In a year where the storied program has achieved so much, including capturing the 2018 NCHSAA 2A State Soccer Championship, the accolades continue to pour in.

Most recently, players Parker Norris and Mauricio Llamas were named to the All-State teams. In addition, Norris was also selected to play in the East/West All-Star match as well as the Clash of the Carolinas match.

The Clash of the Carolinas will be held first, set to take place on Saturday, June 29. The location of the even will be on Field No. 2 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Game time is at 12 p.m. and admission will be $10.

The East-West Soccer game will be held Tuesday, July 16, at MacPherson Stadium in Greensboro. Game time there is set for 8:30 p.m.

