Wildcats rip Spartans

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Bennett Darden attempts a dish to another player as Dayshawn McCoy gets a hand on the ball. Darden had 16 points Monday at Union. McCoy had 13 for the Spartans. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Colby Weeks gets off a shot in an earlier game against Union Middle. Weeks scored 16 points in Monday’s win at Union Middle. -

The Hobbton Middle School boys basketball team snagged a third place county basketball conference finish on Monday evening with a 53-33 win at Union Middle School.

Bennett Darden and Colby Weeks led the scoring for the Wildcats with 16 each. Ashawd Wynn had eight, Josiah McLauren had five and John Wilkes collected four. Riley Brewington contributed a three-pointer as well.

For Union, Dayshawn McCoy had 13, T. Taylor had eight, J. Melvin and J. McGoogan had five each.

“We played better defense than in our last game,” commented Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “We came out of the gate stronger. We wanted it badly and it showed in a total team effort.”

The Wildcats will play Sampson Middle in the first round of the tournament February 4. Roseboro-Salemburg grabbed the four-seed and will face off against undefeated Midway Middle also on February 4 in the first round.

Bennett Darden attempts a dish to another player as Dayshawn McCoy gets a hand on the ball. Darden had 16 points Monday at Union. McCoy had 13 for the Spartans. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_HMS-Bennett-Darden-McCoy.jpg Bennett Darden attempts a dish to another player as Dayshawn McCoy gets a hand on the ball. Darden had 16 points Monday at Union. McCoy had 13 for the Spartans. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Colby Weeks gets off a shot in an earlier game against Union Middle. Weeks scored 16 points in Monday’s win at Union Middle. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_HMS-Colby-Weeks.jpg Colby Weeks gets off a shot in an earlier game against Union Middle. Weeks scored 16 points in Monday’s win at Union Middle. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

HMS downs Union 53-33, gets No. 3 seed in County Tourney

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]