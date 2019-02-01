Owens, Williams named McDonald’s All-Americans

File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Clinton's Ashlyn Williams cuts toward the basket. Williams was named a 2019 McDonald's All-American. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Clinton’s Jalen Owens directs his offense, looking for an opening in the defense. Owens was named a 2019 McDonald’s All-American In a previous game, Clinton’s Jalen Owens directs his offense, looking for an opening in the defense. Owens was named a 2019 McDonald’s All-American - - File Photo | Sampson Independent

It’s an honor basketball greats, like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Shaquille O’Neal have all shared: being nominated as a McDonald’s All-American.

This month, two of Clinton High School’s all-star athletes received the same honor, only granted to the nation’s top rising athletes.

Jalen Owens and Ashlyn Williams join the ranks of basketball’s brightest stars, nominated to be 2019 McDonald’s All-Americans.

The McDonald’s All-American Games spotlight the country’s top 800 high school basketball players, culminating in a final game in March.

“We are all so proud of these two local athletes that represent Clinton and the next generation of basketball stars,” said Hugh Caison, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “Our entire team at McDonald’s can’t wait to celebrate their accomplishments on Friday and wish them the best of luck with their ongoing careers.”

Although Williams and Owens were not selected for the final roster, Clinton High School and the Clinton community are coming together to honor and celebrate their accomplishments.

On Friday, Feb. 1st, local McDonald’s Area Supervisor, Larry Martin, will present Owens and Williams with certificates honoring their nomination for the McDonald’s All American teams. The presentation will take place at on Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. after the varsity girls basketball game and prior to the boys game.

Ceremony set for tonight’s games to celebrate Clinton standouts

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

