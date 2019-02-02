Premier UK Elite 08 claims crown

Pictured are: Brandt Sumner, Malachi Rosa, JJ Baggett, James Warren Sinclair, Holden Spell, Channing Jackson, Jack DuBose, Harrison Jenkins, Kristian Kuhno and Robert Esworthy. The head coach is Daniel Walsh. -

The Premier UK Elite 08 Boys, a youth soccer team with Clinton ties, recently competed in the Oak City Friendlies youth soccer tournament at Middle Creek Park in Cary and claimed the championship in their bracket — the U11B Boys Gold Division.

The team is comprised of boys from various cities and towns across the state, including seven from Clinton. The team had to defeat several others on their way to the title, including a 2-0 win Saturday, against NCFC White; a 2-0 win over OCSA Coastal Crew; a 5-0 win Sunday over Fayetteville Force; and a 3-2 win against NCFC Gold in the title game.

Pictured are: Brandt Sumner, Malachi Rosa, JJ Baggett, James Warren Sinclair, Holden Spell, Channing Jackson, Jack DuBose, Harrison Jenkins, Kristian Kuhno and Robert Esworthy. The head coach is Daniel Walsh.