Raiders remain unbeaten

Middle School basketball action continued on Thursday afternoon as the undefeated Midway boys hosted Roseboro-Salemburg in the first round of the Sampson County Conference Tournament. The Raiders had their undefeated season challenged Thursday afternoon, but Midway held on with a key second half to advance to next week’s championship game as they downed the visiting Leopards, 50-31.

At an initial glance at the final score it would seem as though it was just another day at the office for the Raiders, as big wins has been their forte this season. That wasn’t the case, though, as Roseboro-Salemburg certainly gave Midway all they wanted and then some, especially in the first half.

“We didn’t start the game off to well on either end. I thought the game was a tell of two halves,” interjected Midway head coach Josh Bullard. “They (RSMS) played better the first half and we played better the second half.”

Looking at the box score, that appears to certainly be the case. The Raiders held a narrow advantage at the end of quarter number one, clasping a 10-8 lead.

The second quarter, however, saw a change in momentum as Roseboro-Salemburg doubled Midway up in scoring at 10-5 to surge ahead for the halftime lead, 18-15.

Sailing in uncharted waters of a halftime deficit, the Raiders response couldn’t have been any better.

Midway put the first half behind them with a 16-point performance in the third quarter, surpassing their total output in the first half, while returning the favor of doubling up RSMS, who was held to just eight third quarter points. With what seemed like a blistering showcase in the third quarter, the Raiders emerged with the lead, 31-26.

In the games final quarter of play, the Raiders left no doubt as they repeated the process in the fourth quarter, putting up 19 more points while holding the Leopards to just five to secure the win, 50-31.

“Casey Culbreth and Israel Firstov-Cook were tremendous on the boards and our free throw shooting was great today. We have been working hard in practice at them and it showed today as we were 16-for-22. That is good at any age,” Bullard continued.

“The boys are excited at a chance to play in the championship game,” he concluded.

With the win, Midway improves their season record to 13-0 overall. The Raiders advance to the Sampson County Conference Championship game against Sampson Middle, set for Thursday, Feb. 7.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

