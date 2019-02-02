Hobbton rallies past Sampson

Bennett Darden goes up for two of his game high 11 points in the Wildcats win over Sampson to advance to the championship round against Midway. - Hobbton’s Colby Weeks drives for two of his 9 points. - Sampson’s Zi McNeil gets two of his nine points. -

The Hobbton and Sampson Middle boys basketball teams met on the hardwood on Thursday afternoon, vying for a spot in the championship game of the Sampson County Conference Championship set for next week. After a slow start to the game, the Wildcats grabber the win over the Dark Horses, 32-25.

Almost half the first quarter had expired before either team managed to get a single score.

Landon Pearson opened the scoring with a three-pointer for Sampson Middle followed by Zi McNeil hitting another shot for three more points to put the Dark Horses up 6-0.

Colby Weeks answered with a trey trey of his own and John Wilkes added a couple under the basket to trim things down to a 6-5 Sampson lead. The Dark Horses scored four more points while the Wildcats picked up a couple and the first quarter ended with a 10-7 score in favor of Sampson.

Hobbton then went on a scoring run in the second quarter while also limiting Sampson Middle’s chances. The Wildcats outscored the Dark Horses 7-1 in the second quarter, overtaking them to earn the 13-11 lead by half time.

During the third quarter, the teams were tied or traded the lead with several times but it was Sampson holding the 19-18 lead after three quarters of play.

Then during the final frame, Hobbton out-gunned the Dark Horses 14-6 to earn the win, 32-25. As Hobbton reclaimed the lead and established an advantage, Sampson cut the Wildcats lead to four but that was as close as they could get.

Hobbton’s Bennett Darden led the scoring for both teams with 11 points. Colby Weeks had nine, Josiah McLauren had five and John Wilkes had four for the Wildcats.

For Sampson, McNeil had nine for the Dark Horses and B. J. Bennet had seven. The rest of the points were two or three for a couple of other players.

“Our season came to an end tonight,” commented Sampson coach Kenan Lanier. “It was a tough loss, a hard fought game both ways. I want to say ‘thank you’ to my eighth graders for everything they have given to the program the last couple of years and good luck to Hobbton as they take on Midway in the championship.”

“Again, my boys worked hard. I love them to death. It was a good season. It just didn’t end the way we wanted it. But, it is what it is sometimes.”

Over on the other side, Hobbton coach Jackson Temple said, “I thought all the players came out and played really hard through adversity in the first half. Things weren’t quite going our way. But, we kept plugging forward. Defense and rebounding kept us in the game.”

He continued, “We showed a lot more poise in the second half. We came out of the locker room thunderous and had a great third and fourth quarter. I love the way we finished that ball game. I’m so proud of the boys for coming out and getting in a situation like this in a tournament game and being able to finish. We talked about mental toughness and they really showed me that they have grown a lot this year. I’m proud of them. I thank the fans for their support and I know I will see most of them next Thursday when we play Midway.

Indeed, the Raiders and the Wildcats will square off once more this season as both teams are set to battle Thursday at Sampson Middle for the Sampson County Conference Championship. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.

Bennett Darden goes up for two of his game high 11 points in the Wildcats win over Sampson to advance to the championship round against Midway. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_HMS-Bennett-Darden.jpg Bennett Darden goes up for two of his game high 11 points in the Wildcats win over Sampson to advance to the championship round against Midway. Hobbton’s Colby Weeks drives for two of his 9 points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_HMS-Colby-Weeks-1.jpg Hobbton’s Colby Weeks drives for two of his 9 points. Sampson’s Zi McNeil gets two of his nine points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_SMS-Zi-McNeil.jpg Sampson’s Zi McNeil gets two of his nine points.

Wildcats set to tangle with Midway in County Championship

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]