Lady Raiders earn spot in title game

The Midway Middle School girls basketball team clawed their way into the championship game set for next week, earning a 26-17 win at home over the Sampson Middle School Lady Dark Horses.

The name of the game this time around can be summarized as “low scoring.”

Neither team got off to the greatest of starts as just five total points were scored in the first quarter that yielded a 4-1 Midway lead.

Interestingly, things didn’t really improve in quarter number two. In fact, offensive output was actually less with both teams only getting a pair of points to make it 6-3 Midway at halftime.

Out of the break, the action finally begin to pick up as both teams continued to fight hard. With both teams sporting their best production thus far, the Lady Raiders were able to establish more of a lead after the their quarter as they led the way, 14-9.

In the final quarter, both teams had finally built up to putting on display their best offensive periods of the game but for Sampson it still wasn’t quite enough. Midway out hustled the Lady Dark Horses 14-8 in the final period to take home the 26-17 win.

“The beginning of the game was slow getting going,” said Midway head coach Selena Joseph. “We scored four points pretty quick in the first two minutes and then it seemed like we just lost our momentum.”

“Jaycie Byrd and Blair Baggett got us going in the second half, scoring four points each in the third quarter. Then Morgan Williams and McKenzie Williams helped to seal the deal in the fourth quarter having five points and four points respectively.”

Going forward to next weeks championship game, the head coach acknowledged what she thinks her team needs to improve on headed to the tough contest against Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School (RSMS).

“Defensively we struggled a bit today and we had a lot of girls in foul trouble. We need to work on our foot work and begin the game as hard as we end it,” she concluded.

Statistical leaders for Midway were Morgan Williams who scored seven points while also grabbing 12 rebounds. Baggett scored seven points, Byrd had four points to go along with five steals, McKenzie Williams had four points and Krista McLean and Leah Culbreth each added two points.

For Sampson, Brittany Blackburn had a game high 10 points followed by Ava Williford with three points, and Evan Johnson had two points. Anna Sinclair and Kemesha Hicks also got into the scoring column with one point each.

With the win, Midway is 12-1 overall and will take on Roseboro-Salemburg in the championship game, which is set to take place this Thursday, Feb. 7, at 4 p.m. at Sampson Middle School.

The Lady Raiders and the Lady Leopards split this season in two nail-biting games.

Midway defeats Sampson, will face RSMS for crown

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

