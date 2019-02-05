Leopards come up short

File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Lakewood’s Christian Logan lays the ball in for two points. -

On Friday night, Lakewood entertained the Eagles of Rosewood High School for a key Carolina 1A Conference matchup. With the Eagles entering Friday’s game at 7-0 in conference play, the Leopards knew they had a tall task at hand to send Rosewood home with a loss. Despite many fouls, Lakewood held Rosewood below fifty points, but were unable to close the deal, falling 48-40 in a four-quarter slugfest.

Having committed 21 fouls, the large foul count for Lakewood was a key part of head coach Brandon Powell’s postgame comments.

“We need to play a lot cleaner. Too many fouls tonight,” Powell said.

The Leopards saw their only lead of the ballgame at 4-2 with 4:35 left in the opening frame. Rosewood, however, claimed the 10-9 advantage after one quarter of play.

A close game continued for the duration.

Able to tie with a minute left in the first half, the momentary deadlock fizzled when Lakewood gave up the immediate nearly uncontested layup putting Rosewood back in the lead, 19-17.

The visitors were the ones who sported a 20-17 advantage at the break.

Several times during the third quarter, Lakewood made it a one possession game but Rosewood was having none of it. Making it a 23-21 ballgame, the Leopards surrendered a 5-0 run allowing the Eagles to reclaim a 28-21 lead with three minutes left until the final quarter. The lead persisted for Rosewood, who took the 31-27 lead into quarter number four.

Proving to be a key moment early on during the fourth, Lakewood’s JJ Johnson went to the free throw stripe to attempt two free throws following a technical foul on an Eagles player. On top of that, a common foul was also called before the tech.

With the opportunity to tie or take the lead with four upcoming free throws and possession of the ball, Lakewood couldn’t capitalize, only converting two of the four shots at the line and came up empty on the ensuing possession. What was a 36-29 Rosewood lead could’ve been a 36-apiece deadlock, but instead it remained a 36-31 Rosewood advantage.

Lakewood would ultimately fall to Rosewood, 48-40.

“I definitely think the guys are playing a lot harder, as well as playing with a lot more heart. We need to work on less fouling, but other than that I’m proud of the guys. They gave an excellent effort. Rosewood hasn’t lost a conference game yet and I thought we played with them for most of the game,” Powell concluded.

Christian Logan led Lakewood scorers with 15. Johnson and Collin Turner spotted eight apiece.

Lakewood drops to 1-17 on the season with a 1-7 conference record. The Leopards will go on the road for their next game, which is against county rival, Union, who defeated Lakewood, 62-43 two weeks ago. Game time is set for 7pm.

Rosewood, unbeaten in conference, fends off Lakewood

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

