Clinton outlasts Midway

The rivalry matchup at Clinton High continued between the home team Horses and the visiting Midway Raiders, with the boys battling it out following the girls contest. Just like the Lady Horses, the boys too claimed another conference victory over their old-time rival, the final score 57-49.

Before the action commenced, a big honor was bestowed prior to the tip-off to Clinton seniors Ashlyn Williams and Jalen Owens, who were both honored for being nominated as McDonald’s All-Americans. Standing before a huge crowd, the home fans erupted in cheers and applause for the two standouts.

After the prestigious honors were handed out, the conference action commenced and it was all Clinton.

Slow and steady was the way in this match up and this pacing was completely dictated by Clinton from start to finish. Not only did they have the Raiders playing at their speed, but this allowed the Horses to control the game the entire night.

Much like the girls game, it was a defensive minded game plan that did the Raiders in. Instead of trying to slow down a couple of specific players, the Horses main focus against the boys was to shut down Midway’s perimeter shooting. Clinton’s other defensive goal was to control penetration to the basket. They achieved both and held Midway to under 15 points a period in ever quarter except the fourth.

A defensive style of play is Clinton head coach, Ron Davis’, way and he was quite happy with their performance in this game.

“We only had one game this week so we were able to get in a solid week of practice,” Davis said. “Our focus throughout this week was working on defending the three, stopping dribble penetration and rebounding; all things we’ve struggled with. I thought we did a great job in doing these things tonight, especially in eliminating the three which Midway shoots really well.”

They didn’t struggle with either of those things for most of this game. After taking a small lead of 11-6 at the end of the first, Clinton’s defensive slow-paced play kept them ahead the rest of the night. Not only did they stay ahead but the score was never allowed to get as close as it was in the first again.

With this win, Horses were able to get back to .500 as the pieces continue to come together for the black-and-gold.

“With each game, the guys are buying in more and more because they’re steadily seeing what we’re trying to do working,” Davis said. “I’ve always been a defense first type coach and I want us to continue concentrating on being defensively sound. That’s the way I’ve always been and all our pieces are coming together as we get closer to us being where I know we can be defensively.”

“We’ve been working on increasing our energy as well, especially from our bench and it was really good tonight,” Davis added. “We had another great crowd and their energy was good too, which made it a fun game for these guys. So, as always I have to thank them for all they do.”

The McDonald All-American nominee, Owens, showed why he received his award, leading all scorers with 16 points. Cameron Lawson chipped in 10 of his own.

For Midway, Bryson Core did most of the damage as he finished with a game-high 25 points. His offensive help came from Cameron Barefoot, who ended the night with eight points.

Now back at .500, the Dark Horses are 10-10 on the season and 3-5 in conference play. They host a big time rematch Tuesday against Goldsboro.

Meanwhile, the Raiders continue to struggle as this loss drops them to 5-15 overall. They remain winless in the conference at 0-8. They play host Tuesday to the Panthers of East Duplin.

Dark Horses topple Raiders, 57-49

By Michael Hardison

