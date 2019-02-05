Clinton rallies past Midway

Mike Carter | For the Independent Sha’Nyia Nurse pulls up with the mid-range jumper with a hand in her face. - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Alyssa Wrench for Midway gets off her own jumper, contested by Ashlyn Williams. -

The top girls basketball teams of the county, Clinton and Midway, battled for a second time this season in a rivalry conference game Friday night. It was a closely contested game as expected from these longtime rivals, but Clinton would take home the 70-61 win.

Midway was the aggressor early, coming out at the start across the first quarter and throughout the early parts of the second. It wouldn’t last, though, as the Lady Horses steadily chipped away at the Lady Raiders lead until Clinton pulled ahead by halftime. It was all over from there. Once the home team claimed the lead they never looked back.

Defense was the key for the Horses in eventually taking this win, with the focus being on slowing down Midway’s two standout seniors, JJ Sankey and Alyssa Wrench. While Sankey played well all night, ending with 21 points, Wrench was slowed down and was only allowed 11. The Lady Horses still achieved their defensive game plan of keeping those two under control, which was the key to victory.

Clinton head coach Chris Owens praised his team’s defensive performance.

“This was another great win in a big rivalry game. It was tough and hard fought, and I’m thankful for the win,” Owens said. “I think our defense played really well. We knew going into this that they were going to come to play.”

“Our focus had to be on slowing down JJ and keeping Wrench in check under the basket. I think we did a great job in executing defensively and that was a big part in our win,” Owens continued.

“We did have a few unforced turnovers and we missed too many shots early but overall our girls were focused and I’m pleased with this win,” he added.

The Horses defense ended up being too much for Midway in the end but they didn’t hand over the game easily. They held the biggest lead of the night at one point being up 22-11 during the second period. After Clinton took the lead into the half, 30-27, it remained a one basket game until the forth quarter when Clinton gained separation. Even in the end the deficit wasn’t double digits, but the Raiders just couldn’t do enough to reclaim their early command of the game.

Clinton leading scorer, Ashlyn Williams, put on a scoring show in this one. She led the team again with an unbelievable 34 points. Her two led scoring partners were Sha’Nyia Nurse with 14 and Isa Banks, who finished with 12.

For the Raiders, Allison Belfowers had a decent night finishing with 12 points to go along Sankey’s 21 and Wrench’s 11.

With the second rivalry match up between these two concluded, the Lady Dark Horses push their season to 15-5 overall and 6-2 in the conference. They’ll have their much-awaited rematch on Tuesday when they host Goldsboro, who bested Clinton in their first encounter, 80-63.

With only their third loss on the year, Midway drops to 17-3 overall and 5-3 in conference play. They also host a big time game on Tuesday, when they’ll face the undefeated East Duplin Lady Panthers.

Sha’Nyia Nurse pulls up with the mid-range jumper with a hand in her face. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_CHS-Sha-Niya-Nurse.jpg Sha’Nyia Nurse pulls up with the mid-range jumper with a hand in her face. Mike Carter | For the Independent Alyssa Wrench for Midway gets off her own jumper, contested by Ashlyn Williams. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MHS-Wrench.jpg Alyssa Wrench for Midway gets off her own jumper, contested by Ashlyn Williams. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent

Horses complete season sweep of Raiders

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]