Lakewood misses opportunity

Friday night’s crucial Carolina 1A conference matchup between the Lakewood Lady Leopards and the Rosewood Lady Eagles was not for the faint of heart. Fan ejections, multiple technical fouls and a hard-fought game was the calling card. In spite of falling short, 52-47, Lakewood was led by senior Kiarye Bailey, who reached 1,000 career points during the contest.

A win would’ve moved the Lady Leopards into a good position to win one of the top two seeds in the conference tournament.

After both teams traded runs during the first quarter, Rosewood had the final say in the opening quarter going on a 9-4 streak following a 4-4 deadlock with five minutes left until quarter number two. A 13-8 Rosewood advantage was settled after one.

Rilya Mitchell, who turned in a strong stat line for Lakewood, got the hoop and the harm, bringing Lakewood within two at 15-13, with five minutes left until halftime. Momentum in hand, Lakewood went ahead, 19-17, before Rosewood engineered a 7-2 run in the final two minutes to take a 24-21 lead to the locker room for halftime.

Both teams nearly doubled their first half offensive output in the third quarter alone. Mitchell continued her strong night, powering her team on a 5-0 run to open the second half, giving Lakewood a slim, 25-24 lead over Rosewood with 6:33 on the clock. Rosewood, however, would reclaim the upper hand, nursing a 42-39 lead heading to the final frame.

Opening quarter four, Bailey headed to the charity stripe for two free throws following a tech on the Lady Eagles. Missing the first, Bailey needed just one more point to reach 1,000 for her career. She did just that, connecting on the second to achieve the honor.

“I can’t be more excited and proud for Kiarye to hit that milestone tonight with her 1,000th point,” head coach Vonnie McNeil said.

Mixed in upon the chaos of the game came another stoppage of play, where the officiating crew signaled for the removal of an overly-passionate Rosewood fan who had been chanting unpleasantries toward the refs for most of the night. Knowing what was about to happen as the officers closed in, the fan decided to get up and walk out on her own before doing a little dance just before exiting the gym. When play resumed, the Lady Eagles seemed to take what had happened to heart.

Despite the celebration of Bailey’s 1,000th point, Rosewood found their stride in the final quarter, slowly stretching the lead out to 48-41, before finishing off Lakewood, 52-47.

“It didn’t go our way tonight, but I’m still confident,” McNeil remarked following the game. “We hustled — I love the hustle.”

As for the play of Mitchell, coach McNeil was glowing in her assessment.

“She’s waking up. I knew Rilya had it in her, she’s become a very good asset for us,” McNeil concluded.

Mitchell led all scorers with a 26-point performance with Bailey turning in 12 of her own.

With the loss, Lakewood sits at 6-12 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

The Lady Leopards will hit the hardwood again for a tangle with the Lady Spartans of Union High School on Tuesday. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Rosewood tames Lady Leopards; Bailey reaches 1,000

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

