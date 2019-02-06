Powerade Games of NC venues set

North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting event will be returning to the Charlotte region in 2019. The Powerade State Games of North Carolina will host events in Charlotte, Concord, Huntersville, Mooresville, Cornelius, Indian Trail and Pineville from June 1-23.

Over 13,000 athletes will have a chance to “go for the gold” in world-class venues throughout the Charlotte region. UNC Charlotte will play host to both high school baseball and softball, with BB&T Ballpark hosting one day of baseball as well.

The OrthoCarolina Sportsplex will be the site of the youth soccer tournament while the Pineville Ice House and the Extreme Ice Center will collectively host youth and adult ice hockey.

Karate, which makes its return to the sport offerings in 2019, will be held in Mooresville at the Talbert Recreation Center.

High school lacrosse and field hockey will be played at Queens University Sports Complex at Marion Diehl Park. The Irwin Belk Track & Field Complex at Johnson C. Smith University will host Track & Field while the Olde Providence Racquet Club will host Pickleball. Swimming will be hosted in Uptown Charlotte at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

The Powerade State Games will be held in many other venues in the region, including Bailey Road Park (Cornelius), Bradford Park (Huntersville), Carolina Courts, Elon Park, Renaissance Park, North Mecklenburg Park and many other area schools, parks and recreation facilities.

Registration is open for the 2019 Powerade State Games of North Carolina, which will host 24 different sports. Karting is a brand new addition while karate returns for the 2019 edition of the Games. The remaining sports include: archery, baseball, basketball, BMX, disc golf, fencing, field hockey, figure skating, football (7-on-7), gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, pickleball, rugby, soccer, softball, swimming, taekwondo, track & field, ultimate, volleyball and wrestling.

The Powerade State Games Opening Ceremonies will be held on June 21 at Carowinds.

Athletes wishing to register for events, as well as for a complete list of venues dates and all other information, visit www.poweradestategames.org.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Powerade-Logo.jpg

Registration open for most sports

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

