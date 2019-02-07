Goldsboro pulls away from Clinton

Mike Carter | For the Independent Jalen Owens throws down a poster dunk with a Cougar on his back. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Michael Hicks attacks the basket near the baseline. -

The Clinton Dark Horses men’s basketball team took to the court on Tuesday night, taking in Goldsboro in East Central 2A Conference action. Looking to avenge a loss earlier in the season to the Cougars, revenge wouldn’t be served up as the Horses couldn’t find success in the rematch. While the Horses matched up well with the No. 2 ranked Cougars for most of the game, it was one quarter of play that made everything go sour as Clinton fell at home, the final was 71-53.

One quarter is the entire story for the game and that’s the third quarter.

What was a tied ball game at 23-23 at halftime spiraled out of control coming out of the break. Goldsboro opened up the second half on an 8-0 run before the bleeding was stopped. By then, though, it was too late as the Cougars were smoking at that point. By the end of the third they outscored the Horses 28-7 and that deficit would prove to be too great for Clinton to overcome.

All the credit can’t entirely go to an amazing quarter by the Cougars, though. Clinton came out completely slow and didn’t execute anywhere near as well as they had the entire first half.

This was on both ends of the court, too, especially defensively which is what their primary focus this season has been. The press from the Cougars didn’t help much either as they generated a fair share of turnovers.

“I thought we did an excellent job defensively in the first half and was able to really control the game,” Clinton coach Ron Davis said. “We did good at slowing the game which was our plan because we knew we couldn’t match their athleticism.”

“Then in the third quarter I thought we came out flat and got off to a slow start,” Davis continued. “They got on a run and pressed us which we knew they were going to do, we practice for it and we just didn’t handle it well. We ended up with too many turnovers and it cost us the game.”

The Dark Horses did have control of the game early on and held a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Then when Clinton got things going again in the fourth quarter, they’d outscore Goldsboro 23-20.

Unfortunately, the third period meltdown left them too far behind and they could never bounce back.

Leaders for Clinton were Cameron Lawson and Jalen Owens, who combined to account for half of Clinton’s points. Lawson ended with 16 while Owens finished with 11. Carson Ellis had a decent night as well, finishing with six points.

With this loss the Dark Horses fall back below .500 and sit at 10-11 overall and 3-6 in the conference. They hit the road Friday where they’ll have another tough game, rematching the No. 1 ranked Spring Creek Gators.

Big second half aids Cougars’ win over Horses

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

