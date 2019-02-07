Lady Raiders fall to perfect Panthers

Midway’s J.J. Sankey weaves through traffic as she brings the ball upcourt on Tuesday night. -

Celebrating Pink Out Night at Midway High School in honor of Cancer Awareness Day this past Monday, the Lady Raiders hosted the conference-leading East Duplin Lady Panthers on Tuesday night. Entering the contest undefeated, the Lady Panthers didn’t exactly perform to the tune of that achievement, particularly in the first quarter.

Neither team actually performed exceptionally well, but a second half outburst propelled East Duplin to a 57-33 win, spoiling Pink Out Night for Midway.

In the first quarter of play, the Lady Raiders came out stoked up and ready to play. Although they missed their first couple of layup attempts, Midway quickly earned a 6-2 lead. East Duplin, though, quickly erased that deficit as they earned a 6-6 tie. The Lady Raiders, however, never surrendered the lead throughout. As the pace of the game slowed, Midway sank a pair of layups and East Duplin connected on a three-ball up to make it a 10-9 Midway advantage after one quarter.

Even though having won the battle of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders were already showing signs of shakiness.

Sloppy play and missed opportunities plagued Midway throughout the second quarter. All the while, East Duplin was starting to show signs of igniting. Scoring was minimal to began the second quarter as the first bucket came on a three-ball by J.J. Sankey at the 4:50 mark to put Midway up 13-9. The game began to slip away from there, though, as a 6-0 run put East Duplin up 15-13 for the first time with 2:52 left in the first half. The Lady Panthers stretches that lead to 16-13, completing a 7-0 run, before Midway finally put a layup through the net to make it 16-15. From there, though, it was down hill as East Duplin pulled ahead for the 22-18 halftime lead.

Things progressively went from bad to worse for the Lady Raiders in the second half as the teams play looked rather lethargic.

Hustle plays and rebounds were going more in favor of the Lady Panthers as the lead slowly grew. Complicating matters even more was that the Lady Raiders were missing crucial free throws during a critical stretch of the game. With East Duplin still within striking range, Midway just couldn’t get that one big break to turn the tide in their favor.

With 1:36 left in the third quarter, a three-ball pushed the margin to double digits at 35-25 and the Lady Panthers would lead 37-26 headed to the final quarter of play.

“Frustration” isn’t a word that is frequently used to describe the Lady Raiders tone of play, but that’s what looked to be the name during the fourth quarter of the game. East Duplin progressively scored more as the game went on, which climaxed in a 20-point performance in the final period while Midway could only muster up seven points.

When the clock showed triple zeros, East Duplin had preserved its undefeated season (20-0), winning 57-33.

“If we don’t shoot better from the free throw line we’re not going to win another game this season,” Midway head coach Allen McLamb said. “We missed entirely too many free throws at a critical juncture in the game. Make those and the game is closer. Instead, they walked away from us.”

Leading Midway offensively was J.J. Sankey with 10 points. She was the only Lady Raider to reach double digit scoring and was followed by Kris McKoy with eight points, Rylie Williams with five points, and Sydney Williams and Alyssa Wrench each with four points.

Noting Midway’s free throw woes, the Lady Raiders missed 14 while only making four.

With the loss, the Lady Raiders fall to 17-4 overall and 5-4 in East Central Conference play. They were back in action on Wednesday at Wallace-Rose Hill and will also be in action on Friday at James Kenan.

Midway’s J.J. Sankey weaves through traffic as she brings the ball upcourt on Tuesday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MHS-JJ-Sankey.jpg Midway’s J.J. Sankey weaves through traffic as she brings the ball upcourt on Tuesday night.

Missed FTs plague Midway in 57-33 loss

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]