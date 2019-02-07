Lady Horses avenge early-season loss

Mike Carter | For the Independent Alexcia Boykin brings the ball upcourt. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Ashlyn Williams pulls up for a mid-range jumper. -

The Lady Horses got to taste sweet vengeance on Tuesday night as they played host for a long-awaited rematch. The Lady Cougars of Goldsboro previously bested Clinton earlier in the season, but that wouldn’t be the case this time around, as the Lady Horses earned the 55-35 victory.

Pure dominance is the only way to describe the performance the Lady Horses showed in this rematch. On each end of the floor they were just the better team. After taking an early lead of 14-8 in the first quarter, Clinton never saw the lead swap sides again. What was a six-point lead only grew larger with each passing period.

About the only thing the home team wasn’t clean at was their overall shooting, as head coach Chris Owens pointed out.

“I’m real pleased that we got a win against another tough conference rival, especially after we only had one day of practice,” Owens said. “I don’t think we shot the ball well, but the girls were focused and we did enough to get a good win.”

“With this win secured it’s now back to the drawing board. As long as we can continue to win, we’ll know where we could stand at the end of the conference,” he added.

With the sound defeat over Goldsboro, Clinton clinched second place in the conference. They now sit two games behind undefeated East Duplin with a rematch scheduled at the end of the season. A Panther loss between now and that encounter could affect a great deal when playoff seeding happens.

The Lady Horses will lean on Ashlyn Williams in that quest. She led all scorers in the game against Goldsboro, tallying 24 points. Isa Banks also had a decent night against the Cougars, finishing with 10 points. Dekyla Moore’s six points off the bench capped off leading scorers.

With this win, the Lady Dark Horses continue to roll, sitting now at 16-5 overall and 7-2 in the conference. They’ll face off against Spring Creek Friday as they travel for their second meeting of the season.

Clinton downs Lady Cougars, 55-35

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

