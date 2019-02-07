Midway staves off East Duplin

Midway’s Dalton Cannady dumps a pass down to an open teammate over an East Duplin defender. - Midway’s Luke Strickland turns the corner en route to the goal during the first half of Midway’s win over East Duplin. -

Jubilation filled the Midway High School gymnasium late on Tuesday night. With the pep band playing, the crowd cheering and the players celebrating, the Midway Raiders basketball team put to bed their long losing streak and thwarted a winless conference season with a 60-56 victory over the visiting East Duplin Panthers.

The Panthers scored the first basket of the game but it was quickly downhill from there for the visitors as Midway put forth one of their best performances of late.

Bryson Core and Carsse Lucas provided a one-two punch for the Raiders and were key in helping their team mount a furious rally. After initially trailing 2-0, Midway dialed up a 12-2 run that spanned the remainder of the quarter to take a 12-4 lead by the end of the opening period.

Early in the second quarter, Core capped the rally off with a floater in the lane as Midway’s lead reached double digits at 14-4. The pace of the game evened out some as the Raiders lead fluctuated but Midway wasn’t quite done yet. They stretched their lead to as much as 26-12 before the Panthers caught some fire and began a comeback attempt. Nine unanswered points were served up by East Duplin as the Panthers had wiped out a large chunk of the deficit. With the score now at 26-21, Core connected on a pair of free throws, followed by a Lucas transition layup to pull back ahead at 30-21.

East Duplin, though, sent one final message that they weren’t done prior to the half as the Panthers drained a three-ball to make it 30-24 at halftime.

Out of the break, Midway went right back to work. Aided by a pair of three’s by Core, along with a host of other Raiders getting in on the scoring, Midway ran their lead back to double-digits at 41-29.

Still, though, East Duplin charged back.

The Panthers absorbed the blow and strung together a 7-0 run to narrow the margin right back to 41-36. The teams, though, exchanged scores as time in the third quarter dwindled down with Midway’s Luke Strickland putting the exclamation point on things with a buzzer-beating three pointer. With the basket, Midway had opened some space back up at 48-42.

The fireworks were far from over, though, as both teams continued to battle. East Duplin unwilling to go down quietly and Midway desperately trying not to relinquish their lead.

Core was doing his part, sinking another three to make it 51-42, but like clockwork, the Panthers came storming back.

The Raiders fell into an untimely drought as East Duplin caught fire once more. The Panthers hit another 12-0 run to surge past Midway with a score of 54 as the Raiders were stalled on 51.

Suddenly, Midway was unable to convert baskets under the goal and were falling victim to turnovers and sloppy play.

East Duplin, though, couldn’t convert.

After missing a couple of opportunities, the Raiders finally put an end to their drought when Core hit a big time three ball, igniting the Midway crowd as the score was tied back up at 54-54 with 1:30 to go.

Then, with just over a minute left on the clock, a battle under Midway’s basket resulted in Jaden Covington and Core colliding and hitting the deck. Amid the fray, Lucas corrals the loose ball and lays it in for the 56-54 lead. When play resumes, the Panthers immediately tie the game back up at 56-56 with 50.0 left on the clock.

The Raiders opt to slow things down and take their time, contempt on putting up the last shot. However, with 15.5 seconds on the clock, Lucas gets a good look at the basket and draws a foul. With the game literally on the line, the senior drains both attempts to put his team back ahead 58-56.

On the ensuing East Duplin possession, the Panthers came up just short on a missed three point attempt, as well as the tying follow up layup attempt as Midway’s Dalton Cannady grabs the rebound. Cannady, who is immediately fouled, steps to the free throw line and hits nothing but net on his two game-clinching free throws.

With 4.4 seconds left on the clock, East Duplin can only launch a desperation heave as Midway erupts in celebration as the clock hits all zeros.

“This was a great win for our team,” Midway head coach Joe Easley said, beaming with a smile.

“There were three keys to our game tonight: will to win, toughness and togetherness. Our guys proved that tonight. They took what was on the dry-erase board and put it into action. They had the will to win, they played together for 32 minutes, and everybody contributed to tonight’s win. It was a special win tonight and I’m excited to get back to work tomorrow night.”

Leading the charge for Midway was Core with 24 points and Lucas with 16 points. Cannady added eight points, Cameron Barefoot had five, Covington had four, and Strickland rounded out the scoring with three.

With the win, the Raiders are now 6-15 overall and 1-8 in the East Central Conference. They were right back in action on Wednesday as they traveled to Wallace-Rose Hill. They will also be in action on Friday night at James Kenan.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

