Bulldogs shred Raiders

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Jaden Covington cuts toward the basket as a Wallace-Rose Hill defender cuts in. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Luke Strickland goes up for a contested layup attempt. -

One day removed from their first conference win, the Midway Raiders were riding new momentum as they traveled down to Duplin County for a conference throwdown with the Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill. Unfortunately for the Raiders, that momentum ran right into a buzzsaw as the Bulldogs overwhelmed Midway behind a dominant effort in the second half and winning, 78-49.

Unlike Tuesday nights game against East Duplin, Midway found themselves on the wrong side of a big run to start to the game. Action was slow getting going as the teams immediately exchanged fouls with less than 10 seconds gone off the clock. The lone score of the game was 1-0 in favor of the Bulldogs before a couple Wallace layups and a Cameron Barefoot jumper made it 5-2. A three-ball by Bryson Core made it 7-5 Bulldogs before Wallace-Rose Hill went on a little run to lush the lead to 17-7.

Both teams reached the one-and-one bonus before the end of the first quarter, which yielded frequent trips to the free throw line for both teams. Midway continued to battle to close out the quarter and found themselves within striking range at 20-11.

Throughout the second quarter, both teams performed pretty evenly with both garnering small sports scattered about. A layup from Barefoot and free throws by Core drew the Raiders back to within 20-15 before Wallace-Rose Hill converted a layup to make it 22-15. Luke Strickland sank one of two free throws to make it 22-16 before the Bulldogs again made a three pointer and a layup off a turnover to push the margin back to double digits at 27-16. They built their lead to as much as 33-18 before Midway pushed back to within 35-24 at halftime.

The third quarter will go down as one that the Raiders would love to have back.

Out of the break, the Bulldogs come out a completely different team, igniting on offense to deliver the final blow to Midway.

They executed a stellar defense that generated stops and turnovers and led to easy layups.

Having scored 35 points all of the first half, the Bulldogs nearly equaled that in the third quarter alone, catapulting their score to 65. Midway, though, was slow going, which combined with the pace Wallace was playing at, spelled disaster. The Raiders were held to just 12 third quarter points and found themselves trailing 65-36.

Things didn’t get much better in the fourth quarter, though, they didn’t get any worse either. The two teams retreated into an equal-paced game as the scoring became more balanced. With the Raiders unable to equal the Bulldogs surge in the third quarter, Wallace-Rose Hill waltzed on to victory, 78-49.

Core once again led the Raiders in scoring with 22 points, followed by fellow senior Dalton Cannady with 15.

With the loss, Midway drops back to 6-16 overall and 1-9 in East Central Conference play. They have two games remaining on the regular season schedule: first on the road at James Kenan on Friday night followed by Senior Night against Goldsboro on Thursday.

Midway’s Jaden Covington cuts toward the basket as a Wallace-Rose Hill defender cuts in. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MHS-Covington.jpg Midway’s Jaden Covington cuts toward the basket as a Wallace-Rose Hill defender cuts in. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Luke Strickland goes up for a contested layup attempt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MHS-Luke-Strickland-1.jpg Midway’s Luke Strickland goes up for a contested layup attempt. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Huge third quarter propels WRH past Midway

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]