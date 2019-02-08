Midway rallies past Wallace-Rose Hill

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alyssa Wrench cuts around a Wallace-Rose Hill defender and up toward the basket for a layup. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alexis Jackson launches and sinks a jumper from the baseline. -

A two-game losing streak strapped to their backs, the Lady Raiders of Midway High School strolled down I-40 on Wednesday night for a midweek showdown with the Lady Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill. Looking to bounce back from two heartbreaking losses, earning the win didn’t come easy for Midway as Wallace-Rose Hill pushed them to the brink. When all was said and done, the Lady Raiders finally escaped with the 53-47 win.

The start of the game was eerily similar to that of Tuesday night’s match up against East Duplin — a slow, low-scoring affair. Alyssa Wrench was among the more active players for Midway, frequently getting to the line all throughout the night. The Senior wasn’t able to convert her opportunities throughout the first quarter, though, aiding in the Lady Raiders low-scoring effort. She’d play a critical role down the stretch, but for the first quarter, Midway trailed 11-9 at the conclusion of the first period.

Although Midway’s offensive output improved in the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs countered. Both teams put up matching 12-point efforts in the second as the game reached halftime 23-21 in favor of Wallace.

The Lady Bulldogs continues to be a force in the second half, particularly in the third, as the Lady Raiders looked lackadaisical. Suffering from the absence of interior players, Midway was just overall out-hustled throughout the third quarter. At one point, Wallace has built their lead to as much as 29-21 before the Lady Raiders slowly began to turn the tide.

Midway didn’t immediately erase the deficit, though, but steadily the Lady Raiders cut into the margin. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs were clinging to a 32-29 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Wrench and her Lady Raiders went right to work.

To kick things off in the final frame, Wrench converted the old fashioned three-point play to tie things up at 32-32.

The tied score was short lived, however, as the Lady Bulldogs generates a quick layup off a Midway turnover, putting Wallace back ahead 34-32.

The Lady Raiders then countered with a 7-2 run, aided by some scrappy defense and a couple baskets by sisters Sydney and Rylie Williams. Wrench was also effective during the little rally as Midway went ahead 39-36.

Another scoring spurt settled in as the Lady Raiders found themselves repeatedly at the free throw line. Suddenly, Midway was clearly the aggressor as it was now the Lady Bulldogs looking dazed and confused.

Despite still struggling from the charity stripe, the Raiders still sank enough going forward to keep the game of the reach of Wallace-Rose Hill. Midway led by as much as 46-37 down the stretch before eventually pulling out the 53-47 win.

After the game, Midway head coach Allen McLamb put it simply.

“You play defense and make your free throws down the stretch, you’ll win ball games,” he said.

As mentioned earlier, Wrench was the most active player for the Lady Raiders as she came away with 29 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter alone.

She was followed by J.J. Sankey and Sydney Williams who each had seven and Kris McKoy and Rylie Williams who both had four.

A quick glimpse at the boxscore is indicative of just how this game unfolded. Wallace-Rose Hill outscored Midway in the first three-straight quarters, putting themselves in great position to spring the upset. Then, however, like someone flipped a switch, Midway – who had only scored 29 total points so far – nearly doubled their total points in the fourth quarter alone, scoring 24 points to come back and claim the win.

With this win, Midway now stands at 18-4 overall and 6-4 in league play, which positions them in third place with Goldsboro lurking just behind in fourth.

The Lady Raiders have just two games remaining in the regular season: a road game at James Kenyan on Friday, then Senior Night on Thursday against Goldsboro.

