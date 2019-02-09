Lady Raiders claim conference crown

David Johnson | Sampson Independent The Lady Leopards’ Adora Johnson gets a block on Blair Baggett’s scoring attempt. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Jaycie Byrd gets an uncontested basket in Midway’s win over Roseboro-Salemburg - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Kamari Walker drives around Midway’s Krista McLean looking for the basket. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent The Roseboro-Salemburg Lady Leopards, Sampson County Conference Tournament Runners Up - - David Johnson | Sampson Independent The Midway Lady Raiders, Sampson County Conference Tournament Champions - -

Middle Middle and Roseboro-Salemburg met up on Thursday afternoon at Sampson Middle School, facing off for the third time this season in a highly anticipated Sampson County Conference Championship game.

In an exciting, nail-biting contest, the Lady Raiders and the Lady Leopards duked it out from start to finish. When the gun smoke settled, it was the Lady Raiders prevailing with a 28-25 victory, avenging their first loss in six years at the hands of the Lady Leopards earlier in the season.

History repeated itself on Thursday afternoon. These two foes have tangled repeatedly in close games this season with each of them earning wins against one another. Once again, as the low score indicates, it was another tough defensive game between two teams battling for championship hardware.

The game started out pretty evenly and stayed that way throughout as the score remained close most of the game. The first quarter score was tied at six after being tied at both two and four during the length of the quarter. Defense was the rule early as the the teams played for over two minutes in the first quarter before either team finally sunk a bucket.

The second quarter was also close but it was the Lady Raiders who outscored the Lady Leopards 5-2 for an 11-8 lead at halftime.

The Lady Raiders kept up the scoring pressure with a 4-2 performance for a third quarter score of 15-10. With neither team achieving much offensive success, a five point advantage was quite menacing at this juncture of the contest.

In true championship fashion, though, the Lady Leopards came alive in the final frame. Both teams strung together their best offensive outputs all game long and it was Roseboro-Salemburg that outscored Midway, 15-13. Revisiting that earlier five point Midway advantage, however, the comeback effort wasn’t quite enough. Late in the game, the Lady Leopards had cut the Lady Raiders lead to two points but they could never finishing climbing the hill as Midway held on for the 28-25 victory.

Roseboro-Salemburg’s Adora Johnson had a game high 11 points. Teammates Kamari Walker and Gwen King contributed six each.

For Midway, McKanzie Williams had nine points, followed by Morgan Williams who had five, Krista McLean with four and Kasey Calcutt notching three.

“It was a tough played game by both teams,” commented Midway head coach Selena Joseph. “The defense both ways I thought was pretty tremendous which led to a very low scoring game. I’m just glad we were able to pull a few good baskets off.”

Over on Roseboro-Salemburg’s sideline, head coach Stephen Faircloth was spirited in his comments.

“Roseboro-Salemburg versus Midway Middle did not disappoint,” he began.

“It was a very exciting game with a lot of controversy and hard play. We struggled from the free throw line and that was one of the keys to winning. The Lady Leopards had a great season and I expect great things from the eighth graders when they go to high school. Great defensive play from Adora Johnson, Kamari Walker, Sariyah Doss, Honestee Williams, and Gwen King helped to keep the game close. Anna Hobbs and Lashawntae Joyner provided great support from the bench. The rest of the team on the bench provided much needed support during the games and in practice. I am very proud of all of them.”

With the win, Midway claims both the Regular Season and Conference Tournament Championships. They finish with an overall record of 13-1.

Midway ekes past Roseboro-Salemburg, 28-25

By David Johnson Sports Writer

