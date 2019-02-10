Midway completes historic season

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Bennett Darden gets two of his game-high 15 points in the Wildcats’ loss to Midway in the championship. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Amari Baggett gets a block on Josiah McLauren’s layup attempt. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Amari Baggett get two of his 10 points early in the game on a layup. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Trey Gregory hits two of his 11 points from the lane. - - David Johnson | Sampson Independent The Hobbton Wildcats, Sampson County Conference Tournament Runners Up - - David Johnson | Sampson Independent The Midway Raiders, Sampson County Conference Tournament Champions - -

The middle school boys basketball season reached its climax on Thursday afternoon as Midway and Hobbton met up at Sampson Middle for the Championship game of the Sampson County Conference. Both teams were riding high into the contest but just as been the story for much of the season, the Raiders came away with the 50-35 win, cementing their perfect season.

The Raiders jumped on the Wildcats right from the first tip. Although they missed their first scoring attempt, Midway made up for that with two inbound steals to go up 5-0 in mere seconds. The Raiders kept up the scoring pressure with a 17 point run before the Wildcats could get a bucket. The first quarter would mercifully come to a close with Midway leading by the score of 17-4.

Midway continued their dominance with a 19-point effort in the second quarter, against just 11 for the Wildcats. With this tally factored in, the Raiders were already eyeing the championship trophy with the halftime score of 36-15.

Despite turning the page into a new half, the story was much the same.

The Raiders kept up the pressure in the third quarter, holding the Wildcats to single-digit scoring with seven points. Midway, though, also fizzled a tad, only scoring 11. Still, the Raiders increased their margin to 47-22.

With the game in hand, Midway coach Josh Bullard opted to play the younger players for the final quarter, which cut the scoring and allowed the Wildcats to inch a little closer. One highlight from the younger Raiders was a made three-pointer from Jack Hazelbeck for Midway’s only score of the final period. With the Wildcats scoring 13 in the final frame, the final tally of 50-35 was reached as the Raiders celebrated their 2019 Sampson County Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championship.

Midway had three players to score in double figures. They were Davis Williams, Trey Gregory, and Amari Baggett had 11 each while Israel Firstov-Cook chipped in nine.

For Hobbton, the Wildcats’ Bennett Darden had a game-high 15 points. He was followed by Colby Weeks with nine and Greyson Tart, Jaquan Chancy and Ashawd Wynn all tallying four apiece.

“I thought we played will today,” commented Midway coach Bullard. “I thought we played pretty calm in a tournament game for middle school-aged kids. We came out confident and I thought our defense was the key. We got an early lead and just went from there”

“We struggled early with the press getting down. The speed of the game is something we struggled with coming into games against Midway,” Hobbton coach Jackson Temple said. “Once we got into the flow, we got some layups. We were able to do some things this year that has not happened in a long time getting two trophies in one year. The more times we are in these types of games, the better we will be,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, back on the Midway side, Bullard continued proudly reflecting on what his team has been able to achieve this season.

“What a season for us this year,” he began. “Midway Middle was built in 1999 I believe. These boys did something that’s never been done until now and that’s an undefeated season. Coach Ellis and I are so proud of these boys. They bought in to what we wanted to do defensively and really got after it; 14-0 is not an easy thing to do but when you have several players that can give you at least 10 points in a single game it makes mine and Coach Ellis’s job a lot easier.”

“We talked about one of the late great Pat Summit’s quotes, which I am summarizing: ‘offense brings people to the games, defense wins games, and rebounding wins championships.’”

“Thank you to the Midway community. We could not have done it without you,” Bullard concluded.

Midway tops Hobbton for county title

By David Johnson

