Cruse signs with Winston-Salem State

With a crowd gathered in the auditorium at Clinton High School, friends and loved ones watched as senior and defensive leader Javiah Cruse made his commitment to Winston-Salem State University.

The 6-1, 220-pound Cruse will be wearing the red and white of the Rams attire at inside linebacker. Cruse was the commander for a Horses defense that punished teams all year during the 2018-19 season — a defense that pitched two shutouts and held four other teams below two touchdowns.

He also helped lead the Horses to a co-conference title and a second round playoffs appearance under a new head coach, a season that ended at 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the East Central Conference.

Cruse will be headed to Winston-Salem in hopes of filling in some much needed gaps at Winston-Salem State. The Rams are coming off of an decent year in 2018-19 where they finished 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). The Dark Horse-turned future Ram will be under the guidance of head coach Kienus Boulware and defensive coordinator Todd McComb.

Attending Winston-Salem State, Cruse will join a legacy that has produced multiple sports icons, most notably and currently Stephen A. Smith, among others such as NBA legend Earl Monroe and Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes, as well as a Clinton High’s football legend, running back and state champion, Nic Cooper.

Now that it’s Cruse’s turn to leave a mark at Winston-Salem, like those before him, he shared his excitement about the big day.

“Firstly, I didn’t think this day was going to come. I didn’t believe I was going to be playing football after high school,” Cruse said. “The coaching staff really had a big part to play in that coming up this year. They got me to where I needed to be, ready for college, gave me the confidence and with the confidence you can do anything.”

He went on to share more about how the Rams are the right fit for him.

“Oh yeah this is the place for me. The spirit and emotions you get when you go there, it’s a place I feel like I can call home,” Cruse said.

Like his fellow signing teammate, Carson Ellis, Cruse is no slacker when it comes to his academics. Holding over a 3.0 GPA, Cruse hits the books as hard as he hits opposing players on Friday nights. While he knows he wants a degree in four years, Cruse is still undecided about his academic path.

“I don’t right now what I’m going to major in but I know that it’s going to be a four year degree,” Cruse stated. “While my major is undecided right now, I’ll have my decision made by my sophomore year.”

One of the most interesting things about Cruse’s talent, as a player, is the fact that he didn’t start playing the game until middle school. A short journey compared to those who’ve played since their youth.

“Growing up, I guess you could say I came through the church. I actually didn’t start playing football until my seventh grade year. The first day, I put the shoulder pads on my legs and asked where the other one was,” he said jokingly.

“I grew from there and started playing defense my freshman year. I always liked giving the hit more versus taking them and that’s how football became my love,” Cruse added.

With step one of his future football dream realized, the standout Dark Horse only had one thing left to say.

“I just want to thank God and that’s it,” Cruse concluded.

With collegiate football now within view, Cruse’s prep for the next level has begun and his next appearance on the gridiron will be in a Rams uniform.

Horses defensive leader Javiah Cruse signs his letter of intent to Winston-Salem State University, while surrounded by friend, family and his coach. Pictured, from left, are: front row — grandmother Carolyn Parker, Javiah Cruse and godfather Davon Smith; and back row — head coach Cory Johnson, grandfather Jerry Parker and Meagan Snell.

Clinton defensive standout inks with Rams

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

